Help Us Stay Afloat

March 16, 2017 § 2 Comments


brevitylogoxxWe are not funded by a university. We are volunteers. It takes time and money to do this (for almost 20 years now).

If you value Brevity, or use it in your teaching, can you help us out a bit with an Amazon order? (Support your local bookstore, of course, but Amazon sells so many other items.)

Today especially.

Today, March 16, Amazon will donate 5% (10 times the usual donation rate) of the price of your eligible AmazonSmile purchases to Brevity Magazine.

Buy something massive: a car, a boat, a computer?  Or really, anything at all.

Here is the link: at smile.amazon.com/ch/45-2439814

Thank you.

Dinty W. Moore

For the Editors

§ 2 Responses to Help Us Stay Afloat

  • kperrymn says:
    March 16, 2017 at 1:03 pm

    Glad to support Brevity by buying a few books today. Thanks to everyone at Brevity for all you do!

    Reply
  • Linda Marshall says:
    March 16, 2017 at 1:44 pm

    I just purchased two books and changed my smile.amazon beneficiary to BREVITY, FYI.

    Thanks for the heads up!

    Linda Murphy Marshall

    >

    Reply

