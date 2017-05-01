Advice to College Graduates Contemplating the Writing Life
May 1, 2017 § 38 Comments
By Sandra A. Miller
Make lattes at the bookstore café or bag groceries at the Stop ‘n’ Shop. Give the job some muscle and love, but not every moment of your writing time. Or find a position that taps your talent in exchange for a sizable salary. Eat well. Drink well. Don’t think of this as a right or wrong choice, but you’ll soon enough learn what you hunger for.
Or, like me, pack a bag and move to Japan where you can write through the night in your lonely apartment with Hemingway novels scattered across a blonde straw floor. An eager student will teach you the word for rising sun, Asahi, which, in turn, you will whisper to your lover at dawn, the one who fills, then breaks, your heart, leaving you alone again with nothing but your notebook. Write! Write! Blur the ink with tears as you journey to the shores of Indonesia, where someone new will crawl into your arms, pull you to Europe and hold you at 3 A.M. in the muted pink light of the midnight sun, too transcendent for words, but you will try.
Years later, when you have loved enough, or simply had enough, then leave Europe and find your way home. Take any job, brew your own coffee, and write.
As A. Lee Martinez said, “Those who write are writers. Those who wait are waiters.”
You choose. But if it’s writing instead of waiting, listen for voices in your head until you hear them as clearly as your new beau—the swarthy Italian psychologist singing “Pinball Wizard” as he stir-fries onions in your dingy kitchen. Write about him. Write about the people you love, and the parents you have spent your whole life trying to love. Or make up characters and fall in love with them.
Waiting. Writing. You decide, until it’s no longer a choice and you are reaching for your laptop, as essential as your inhaler. Quiet yourself and live in words, but try not to hear those other voices, the ones that long to steer you to the path of should. Unlike the terrifying creative path that you are navigating—the one that requires a leap into the dark—the path of should starts in glistening sunshine then stealthily drags you into unmitigated blackness. Soon you are settled into your gray cubicle inside someone else’s dreams and your very own midnight, backtracking out of a life that doesn’t belong to you, and never did.
But, truthfully, I don’t know anything about this. No one can tell you how to be a writer. You have to find your way there with a map that you sketch yourself, one as singularly unique as your own fingerprints. You have to write your way there, taking time to travel, to sing, to kneel humbled before a blood red sunset over the Pacific or lost in a stand of pines that smell like Christmas, like disappointment, like the father you’ve been looking for your entire life, the reason why you write. You might spend time with old people who will show you how both slow and fast an hour can be, or play with children who will remind you how to fly. You might need to fight a bit, hate a bit, hurt and heal and empty a few buckets of tears into soggy tissues or onto your sister’s steady shoulder. But that is life and learning, grist for the literary mill, they say. And remember, there are always antidotes to pain, like the friend who drove five hours to be at your father’s graveside that day; your aunt who knit you a purple sweater; and the words of other writers like Neruda, that you must store in your heart for the day your mother dies: “Tonight I can write the saddest lines.”
But you have time. You are young. You have no idea how young you are, and maybe won’t until you are twice this age. Mid-life offers quite the vantage point for viewing the lengthening shadow in your wake and the path ahead, shrinking a little too fast toward twilight. And why not set up your life so when you’re standing on the brink of 50, you won’t look back and say, “If only….” or “I wish….” or “Why didn’t I?” You have time now. You really do. Unbelievable, but true.
So what do I wish someone had told me years ago when I left college?
I’m sorry to say that there is nothing anyone could have told me. But what I can say to you is this: Be still. Listen. Love well. And write.
__
Sandra Miller‘s essays, articles, and short stories have appeared in over 100 publications including The Boston Sunday Globe Magazine, Spirituality and Health, and Glamour Magazine which produced a short film, “Wait,” starring Kerry Washington, based on one of her personal essays. Miller teaches writing at the University of Massachusetts, Lowell.
“And why not set up your life so when you’re standing on the brink of 50, you won’t look back and say, “If only….” or “I wish….” or “Why didn’t I?” ”
All I can say is a hearty YES. If there’s something you want to do, that you think would make your life awesome, just do it. Now.
I’m checking out your blog now to hopefully track down some of your memoir writing…
Thank you for you kind words. And, yes to just doing it. Now.
Lovely. I am both a college student and on the brink of 50. Something like frantic dread abounds.
And with the dread comes the feeling of being alive, I think. My best to you.
Write to heal, write to scratch the wound, write to fill the void, write the story you want to read yourself, write to find out, write to discover the truth, write to become, write because it eases loneliness or because it is another occupation that fails, write because the need is there. Or find something easier.
Well said.
Sometimes there is magic, too, even in revision and submissions. (I try not to think about submitting because it devours energy and encourages discouragement.) I planned to work through a 6th draft of a manuscript after my class ends in June, but opened it up and worked through the first three chapters just the other day. And then yesterday, I received an email about a market opening. They wanted the first three chapters.
Thank you. Truer or more inspiring words were never said about the tortuous and fulfilling drink from a scribe’s cup. One sip and you are hooked.
Thank you for commenting. It seems you know well what addictive substance the scribe’s cup holds.
[…] Source: Advice to College Graduates Contemplating the Writing Life […]
Thanks for sharing this.
But should you write about writing? Better, like Hemingway, to find a clean well-lighted place.
Writing about writing is at least writing and can lead to more writing not about writing.
Agreed. I go where the muse takes me.
Reblogged this on Don Massenzio's Blog and commented:
Here is some advice for college graduates from the Brevity blog.
Thank you Don.
You’re welcome
I loved this! Thank you. It is beautifully written and warmed the heart of this writing mother,in South West France, on a rainy day.
I’m so glad to hear that. Thank you.
I started writing on wordpress last week and you have no idea how much joy reading your post has given me. I have waited for two years to write on wordpress, I always felt I wasn’t good enough. I am no more sure about it today as I was two years ago, but I know I cannot wait anymore. Reading your post has reassured me that I have done the right thing by writing. Thank you
Reblogged this on Telling it like it is and commented:
“.. No one can tell you how to be a writer…You might need to fight a bit, hate a bit, hurt and heal and empty a few buckets of tears into soggy tissues or onto your sister’s steady shoulder. But that is life and learning, grist for the literary mill, they say.”
You spoke to my writer’s heart and it is sighing right now. Thank you from a writer who has just started retirement but still that I have time.
Beautifully written. Also, thank you for this, a required motivation.
I write/blog every day. It’s like brushing my teeth – don’t know what I think until I get it down.
Inspiring words! Thanks a lot
Thank you! you encouraged a sixteen-year-old lost high school student to follow her greatest passion instead of what others think she should do.
Good advice and awesome article ❤
Really inspiring words. I began blogging just a few days ago. I would appreciate if you could go through my blog and give me a feedback. writingexpressing.wordpress.com
http://writingexpressing.wordpress.com
Reblogged this on The Red Bearded and commented:
This is written for college grads but I feel that it can apply to anyone wanting to write for a living, or just write for themselves. Great article!
I have started writing my blog helping people regarding all their problems
Beautifully said,this is inspiring,thank you!
Reblogged this on The Alchemist of the Woods.
Wondrously articulated!
[…] https://brevity.wordpress.com/2017/05/01/advice-to-college-grads/ […]
Truly inspiring!
Thank you for this. I just turned 27, so I’ve been out of college for a few years but I still feel like I don’t have time. Thanks for reminding me that I do, but that it is passing. I spend a lot of time waiting, wondering, planning. I know though, that there comes a point when I’m going to have to decide whether to leap or not. Because truly, there is no perfect time or place or moment, there are always only decisions. And I certainly don’t want to be standing on the edge of fifty and realizing that the perfect moment was the one I’m in right now. Thanks for the encouragement and pushing me a little closer to the ledge. Hopefully, I’ll leap soon.
Great information. One of the best things about writing is that you can do it anywhere, anytime, at any age, for any reason at all. I went back to college after a decade-long hiatus and, seeing the job market in such a slump, realized that being older isn’t the worst things in the world. Writing helped me with that.
Expressing the unexpressed via writing is one of the best ways. People tend to set aside pounds of their thoughts within by writing it out.
Well scribbled. Loved your post !