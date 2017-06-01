Brevity Podcast #4: Brian Doyle

The Brevity Podcast returns with a special episode featuring our interview with Brian Doyle, originally recorded last year. We wrote on yesterday’s blog about Brian’s work in Brevity, and his legacy. Here he is in his own words.

 

Show Notes: Episode #4 People, Books and Places

 For many years, Brian edited Portland magazine at the University of Portland
Allison K Williams is a writer and editor based in Dubai, and the host of the Brevity Podcast.

