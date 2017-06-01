Brevity Podcast #4: Brian Doyle
The Brevity Podcast returns with a special episode featuring our interview with Brian Doyle, originally recorded last year. We wrote on yesterday’s blog about Brian’s work in Brevity, and his legacy. Here he is in his own words.
Show Notes: Episode #4 People, Books and Places
For many years, Brian edited Portland magazine at the University of Portland
“How Did You Become a Writer” in The American Scholar.
Brian’s books, The Kind of Brave You Wanted To Be and Chicago
A beautiful rendition of Brian’s poem: WordTheatre® presents Jackson Rathbone reading “First Kiss” By Brian Doyle
Links to Brian’s essays in Brevity
Allison K Williams is a writer and editor based in Dubai, and the host of the Brevity Podcast.
