Opening Lines

So, you’re going to a writing conference! Workshops! Readings! Panels! Networking! Networking! Lots of networking! Mingling! Socializing! Bonding! Casual chatting through which lifelong writer friendships are forged! INTERPERSONAL COMMUNICATION AUGHLH JHJKGJKFGHFDGHAKJ–

Hang on, let me just breathe for a minute, and get off this ledge.

OK. Whew.

Perhaps, like me, you are a mewling, soft-skinned introvert hiding in a shiny I-talk-to-people-professionally-and-I’m-great-at-it shell. But somehow, our work has been found adequate, our check has been cashed, and we are at a writing conference. With group meals. Receptions. Post-reading cocktail hours. Casual gatherings. Late-night lounge time. A few days or a week full of priceless opportunities to open our mouths only to alternate feet.

Fear not. Brevity is here for you. Simply print this handy list of conference conversation openers, tuck it in the back of your name tag, and you’re ready for any writing-related exchange between humans. Just approach any writer or writers, and begin.

“Wow…that reading…what did you think?” “Gosh, isn’t (insert name of workshop leader) just fantastic?” “Whose workshop are you in? Oh, they’re great! Tell me all about it!” “What are you working on? Oh, that’s great! Tell me all about it!” “Is it me or are all these rooms freezing/boiling/too dark/blindingly bright?” “How about that box wine!” “Where did you come in from? Oh, that’s great! Tell me all about it!” “Is it me or is your dorm room mattress horrible, too? Tell me all about your back problems!” “Have you seen the book sale yet? I have no idea how I’m going to get them all in my bag.” “Box wine! Look, there’s box wine!”

Please note that #6, 9 and 10 can also be used for exiting conversations as needed.

Enjoy your new writing friends, and remember, soon you’ll be home again and can return to communicating with them only through keyboards.

Happy conferencing!

___________________________________

Brevity’s Social Media Editor Allison K Williams is at conferences the next few weeks. Please come talk to her about box wine, lumbar issues and your writing.