Brevity Podcast Episode #5 Dinty W. Moore
August 15, 2017 § 4 Comments
It's time once again for the intermittent Brevity Podcast! Episode #5 features an interview with Dinty W. Moore.
Episode #5 features an interview with Dinty W. Moore, our very own Editor in Chief and founder of Brevity. Dinty will be keynote speaking at the Hippocamp Creative Nonfiction Conference September 8-10 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
Show notes and links to people, places and things we’ve discussed are below. Next episode, we’ll be talking with Donna Talarico-Beerman, Editor in Chief at Hippocampus and the Hippocampus Press.
Show Notes: Episode #5 People and Books
We’re guessing you already know who Dinty is if you’re here, but you can find out more about the author of The Story Cure at his website, and follow him on Facebook.
The Accidental Buddhist: Mindfulness, Enlightenment, and Sitting Still, American Style
It’s the wrong time of year for Peeps, but catch them around Easter. If you’re looking for Samuel Pepys, find out more here. You can also read his exhaustive diary, one of the great records of 17th-Century London, including eyewitness reports of the Plague and the Great Fire of London.
Allison K Williams is the host of the Brevity Podcast. She’ll also be appearing at Hippocamp for an intensive workshop on Self-Editing and consultations on your pages.
What a great podcast, Dinty and Allison! Enjoyed it so much! Needed this writing inspiration this morning. And Dinty’s reading of his essay “Uncle,” at the end was the icing on the cupcake and the cherry on top. Thank you, thank you!
So glad you liked it! Sometimes this podcast is the excuse to ask people I admire all about their work 🙂
Reblogged this on Her Headache.
Great questions, Allison, terrific answers, Dinty. Thank you, both.