Brevity Rolls Forward, a Bit Older, a Bit Wiser

Brevity ’s next issue, rolling out next week, will mark our 20th year of publication, an anniversary that is both wonderful and unexpected, given the tenuousness of literary publishing. Let’s just say we are glad to still be around.

In addition to the excellent essays and various other surprises we have in store for you in next week’s Issue #57, we have two special blog features rolling out this month.

One is termed The <750> Project, wherein Guest Editor Shane Borrowman asks past Brevity authors to return to their piece and take on the task of either shortening or expanding it. Ann Claycomb took the scalpel to her essay “WQED, Channel 13: Programming Guide,” from Brevity 31; Steven Church took “Lag Time,” Brevity 33, and built 411 words to 806; William Bradley trimmed “Julio at Large” from Brevity 32 nearly in half; and Emily Franklin doubled the size of “Semi-Significant Moments in Googleland; Results of My Top Three Searches,” from Brevity 18. Shane Borrowman tackled the task as well, cutting his 2009 essay “Icky Papa Died” down to the bone.

The authors also reflected on the process of cutting or expanding, and the results, we think, are perfect for classroom use (and just darn interesting to read and ponder.) Watch this space.

Speaking of the classroom: Our second special blog feature, ‘Teaching Brevity,‘ edited by our Special Projects Editor Sarah Einstein, features Kelly Kathleen Ferguson, Amy Monticello, Penn Guisinger, Heidi Czerwiec, Frances Backhouse, and Lisa Romeo discussing the various ways in which they use the magazine in teaching, some of them focusing on the whole Brevity enchilada, others on particular essays they love to teach. Watch this space for that feature as well.

Meanwhile, in just one year we’ll be old enough to buy our own drinks. If you feel so inclined (and want to help us notch 20 more years), we could use some beer money.