Brevity’s Twentieth Year & A New Issue

Twenty years ago I had an idea for a magazine that combined the swift impact of flash fiction with the true storytelling of memoir, and Brevity was born. To be honest, I expected it to last a year.

But here we are, with our 56th Issue, marking two decades of providing fine flash essays to readers, students, and teachers. To celebrate, we specially commissioned authors who have appeared multiple times in Brevity over the years to return to our pages, and when you read the work of Lee Martin, Diane Seuss, Brenda Miller, Sue William Silverman, Rebecca McClanahan, and Ira Sukrungruang in this issue, you may detect a common theme (or at least a common word).

A large part of Brevity’s mission remains providing a venue for new writers, sometimes writers who are previously unpublished, often writers who are just starting out. You’ll find these folks in our new issue as well.

​Plus a trio of fascinating craft essays from Karen Babine, Nicole Caron, and Jill Talbot.

Thank you to all of our authors over the years, to our readers, and to our staff of brilliant volunteers!

— Dinty W. Moore

P.S. — Brevity is staffed by volunteers, and paying the bills can be a dicey proposition, but still we pay our authors and are proud of that. Whatever assistance you can provide will help us to expand and strengthen our upcoming issues. ​We are a 501 (c)(3) charitable organization, and as such all of your donations are tax-deductible. You can donate here: YOUR SUPPORT IS GREATLY APPRECIATED