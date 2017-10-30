I’ve Flipped
October 30, 2017 § 26 Comments
By Amy Collini
A month ago, I did something drastic: I replaced my iPhone with a flip phone.
The woman at the Verizon store thought I was crazy. Her eyes went wide as she gasped, “Why?” as if I’d told her I was leaving my newborn there in the store. I answered with the truth: my phone was running my life. I couldn’t concentrate, I was texting all day and ignoring my kids, I was checking my email two dozen times before noon. The final straw came that very morning, when I put an app on my phone to track my usage. By 11:00 a.m., when I’d only been awake for four hours, I’d already logged a full hour of phone time doing nothing but texting friends and checking email repeatedly. If you had asked me to guess how long I’d spent on the phone, I would have said fifteen minutes.
I didn’t even engage in some of the behaviors I viewed as the worst. I didn’t sleep with my phone, I didn’t play games, I didn’t do social media on my phone. I most definitely wasn’t like the guy my husband and I call Phone Man, who watches videos while he walks his terriers and never looks up. I refused to be the mom at the the pumpkin patch or the playground zoned out in front of a screen. But the reality was that I used it constantly when I was at home (ignoring my kids in private rather than in public), and it was destroying my concentration and my productivity.
Being a writer means I happily steep myself in words all day, but I realized I was gorging on language in a variety of ways; the problem wasn’t limited to my phone. I was listening to NPR on the kitchen radio while I cooked and I was flipping through the New York Times on Sunday mornings at the table. Of course I listened to music in the car and I was reading thirty or forty picture books a week to my sons. I was making my way through the New Yorker and piles of literary journals all week long … and that was in addition to my daily consumption of novels, memoirs and how-to books on everything from toddler behavior to xeriscaping. And it’s not as if any of this was new. When I was a kid, my word-gorging got me in trouble. When my mother announced it was time to clean up, my eyeballs were drawn to the heap of magazines, coupons and advertisements slaloming off the coffee table. I read whatever I found in my hand. My mother, who otherwise encouraged my reading habit, lost her temper. “Get away from the newspaper, Amy!” she’d yell, and I’d scurry off.
Two years ago, after publishing an essay in a well-respected literary magazine, I was contacted by three agents who asked to see my novel manuscript. One wanted it, and I spent ten months revising per her instructions; she took it to publishers last summer. She worked hard on my behalf, but in the end, she told me in November that the book hadn’t sold; nineteen publishers passed, even as many had offered praise for my writing. The disappointment of No Novel—after 5 ½ years of work—left me in a terrible funk.
As the months passed, it became easier to fall under the seductive spell of words in their many guises and to avoid finishing my second novel manuscript, which my agent was waiting for. I sat in the library, staring at the shelves of New Fiction, then grabbed my phone to see if the babysitter had texted. From there I checked my email. And then I checked the Times website to see what fresh hell Trump was up to that hour, followed by the funny parenting tweets my sister sent. I put the phone down, stared at the page, then grabbed it again two minutes later and repeated the whole cycle. Writing time would end and I hadn’t written a word.
An entire summer disappeared this way.
*
I thought I’d miss my smartphone. I don’t, not even a little. The first 24 hours were unnerving, but after that, it was as if I’d never had one. I told my friends no more texting, only phone calls or emails. I cut way back on NPR and I keep the radio off in the car. I need fewer words in my life if I’m going to be able to write. (I did not give up the Times or the New Yorker. Because hey, not going there).
I had to come to grips with the fact that I was avoiding finishing my second novel for fear of suffering another round of en masse rejection. But there are no guarantees, and what am I going to do, quit writing altogether?
I think not.
My ability to focus has returned, and with it, I’m nearing completion on the second novel. The second draft is at 72,000 words right now; I’m probably 10K from the finish line. I think I can finish it in a month, maybe less.
You can call me if you want to talk about it.
__
Amy Collini’s work has appeared in Slice, Southern Indiana Review, Baltimore Review, Indiana Review, Redivider, Tahoma Literary Reviewand elsewhere. She’s currently at work on a novel about an accidental suffragist, set in 1913. She lives in Columbus, Ohio, with her husband and two young sons, and everyone is happier that they don’t have to compete with a screen for her attention any more.
Congratulations
Thanks Steph!
One day I aspire to getting rid of my phone… but I wouldn’t be able to comment quickly if I did. I love it and hate it in equal measure.
[…] I’ve Flipped […]
You did it! I have been toying with this idea for a few months. Thanks for your bravery, I am newly inspired.
Thank you! You can totally do it; if I can, I know anyone can. I think we’re fooled into believing we can’t live without them.
Super congrats for finishing the second book, Amy. I am struggling with my first and haven’t done half way of the first draft. You words are so motivating and gotta give to you for leaving the iphone for it demands so much of courage.
Thank you…and keep at it, you will get through that draft!
Thanks so much Amy. What is the advice to beat procrastination and block?
I’ve found, for me, the best way around it is to cut all the thinking, fretting and worrying about it…I used to waste so much time just thinking about writing. One of my favorite meditation teachers, Sharon Salzberg, says, “Just put your body there.” So that’s what I do: I just put my body there, in front of my journal and with a pen in hand, and make the pen move. The trick is to cut out the thinking about it. Hope that helps.
Yes, it’s this thinking which is holding me back and will try to practice that way in a day or two. Thank you for this!
Congratulations on your books! And, even more kudos for being brave enough in this electronic world of ours, to make the change. Funny, my husband and I were just talking about a flip phone yesterday. I’m not there yet, but getting close. These wonderful devices have been a blessing but for us a freinds, families, and a nation – a curse. WE’ve lost the ability to have a conversation. We’ve lost our words unless the come in acroymns or 140 characters. Best of luck on your second book !
I completely agree. I had lost so much of the richness of interpersonal communication by being so dependent on texting. Which seems crazy, considering I only had an iPhone for 5 years…and yet it felt strange to call people on the phone just to talk. I don’t think that’s heading anywhere good for us as a society and culture.
I will share this. I have been asked, on occasion, how I get so much done. The reason is not because I ignore the TV (I watch) or never leave the house (I walk each day) or ignore reading (serious time with newspapers, nonfiction, and novels) or remain on task 100% of the time (yes, I squander). I have a flip phone, and that only because one of my sons was concerned about being able to get ahold of me when we still had only dial-up. I taught teenagers for a long time and I watched their lives become centered on their devices. Not mine.
Thank you for sharing it, Jan! We are members of the Flip Phone Sisterhood, apparently. 😀
I think I could write the exact same piece as you have, Amy… except I haven’t shed my iPhone yet. Check back with me in, oh, say, five years and see if I’ve found the courage!
Jim, the scary thing is that one impetus for this change in my life was finding an old journal from 2013 in which I was complaining about how much I was on my phone. Realizing it had been four years of living like this–and thinking about the frightening amount of time I’ve wasted anesthetizing myself with it–really sobered me. So when you do get rid of it, come find me and I will cheer with you! 🙂
What’s your number?😉
Thank you for a great post and congratulations on returning to work on your second novel!
Haha, thanks Leslie! 🙂
I’m inspired. I was remembering my flip phone with fondness just the other day (honest.) Even more, I was remembering the days before my kids had phones. We all seemed to have more time then, and I know why! Smartphones can be such a convenience if used properly, but… Sigh. I don’t think I’ll ever get my husband and older sons to give theirs up, and granted they do use them for their businesses. Still, I’d like a lockbox to trap those phones in during “family time”. (Though I think my family fears if I get my hands on them, their “rectangular devices” will meet an untimely and violent end 😉
Smartphones really have changed family life, haven’t they? My kids are too young for phones (6 and 2) but I’m already dreading it. And a lockbox is not a bad idea at all!
I’ve been debating methods of disconnection to reconnect with myself and loved one’s and distance myself from the temptation, thanks for sharing your experience!
Good for you! I tried every manner of moderating phone usage that I could think of…putting it out of sight above the fridge, using the Do Not Disturb setting, turning it off. Nothing worked for longer than a day or so. I’m glad to hear other people out there feel the need to disconnect too. Good luck with your process!
Yes! I have the same disease. If we fill our heads with everybody else’s words, how are we going to find our own? You inspire me to try to disconnect, too.
You’re definitely not alone! Thanks Sue.
Good for you and congrats on the progress on the second novel!
I was a long time holdout on giving up my flip phone for a ‘smart phone’ and only did so a little over 3 years ago. I loved my flip phone. It accepted texts but they were difficult enough to type to keep my texting to a minimum. Though it had the potential to go online it had no real screen so I wasn’t tempted, let alone when it didn’t have a camera. I told anyone who’d tried to convince me to ‘modernize’ that I don’t need a phone to be anything but a phone. I accepted being teased and called a “dinosaur.” I didn’t give in even when teens told me they would not be seen in public with me if I carried “that thing.”
The only reason I’d finally relented was that my large and delightfully close extended family — most of whom live overseas and who seemingly all use WhatsApp group communications for anything from important announcements to hilarious photos of this-kid’s-turn-to-get-into-the-diaper-rash-cream — let me know in no uncertain terms that they will no longer send me said photos by email. I love them too much and I missed too many funny videos and melt-worthy photos to stick to my guns.
I have a smart phone now. … It didn’t take long for me to relax into the cushions of the ability to connect across thousands of miles in an instant. It doesn’t hurt that there’s something to do in doctors offices or while waiting on line someplace. I probably don’t use my phone as much as some might (I’m a pro at wasting time on my computer…), but I certainly spend more time on the phone than necessary.
And … I still miss my flip phone.
Then again, there is that newborn grand-niece I’m waiting for more photos of … and the niece in Greece, and the very entertaining (if at times exasperating) planning for a family get together …
Oh well. Can you perhaps just send me a photo of your flip phone?
🙂