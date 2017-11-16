Brevity Podcast Episode #7 Kristen Arnett and Hippocamp

When you’re wandering the aisles of the local megastore, already tired of Christmas carols you’ve been hearing since Halloween…it’s time to pop in those earbuds and enjoy the latest Brevity Podcast.

Episode #7 features an interview with Kristen Arnett, author of Felt In The Jaw, on debut authorship, the value of literary social media, and how she got her beloved agent. We also continue our mini-series on conferences with on-the-spot chats from speakers and participants at the Hippocamp Creative Nonfiction Conference.

Episode #7 features an interview with Kristen Arnett, author of Felt In The Jaw, on debut authorship, the value of literary social media, and how she got her beloved agent. We also continue our mini-series on conferences with on-the-spot chats from speakers and participants at the Hippocamp Creative Nonfiction Conference.

Show notes and links to people, places and things we’ve discussed are below. Next episode, we’ll be talking all things submissions with JoBeth McDaniels, Geeta Kothari, Erika Dreifus, Irene Landsman and a few more Hippocampers.

Show Notes: Episode #7 People and Books



Find out more about recording your own work

Submit your One-Minute Memoir to Brevity

Roxane Gay

Kenyon Review Writers Workshop

PEN/Bellwether Prize

Lisa Ko’s The Leavers

Tin House

Guernica

Randon Billings Noble’s The Heart Is a Torn Muscle at Brevity, and her chapbook Devotional

Moving Forewords

Lancaster Story Slam

Terry Heyman’s The Kushner Family Passover Haggadah in McSweeney’s and A Letter to the Woman In Whose Body I’ve Lived For 38 Years, From Her Period at The Higgs Weldon

Rebecca Fish Ewan’s By the Forces of Gravity

Hippocampus magazine, with links to Hippocampus Books and the Hippocamp conference. You can also follow the conference hashtag on Twitter, and many of the sessions will be live-tweeted.

Memoirists Anonymous: Turning Trauma Into Narrative was led by Laurie Jean Cannady

I Remember: Unlocking Memories to Lay the Foundation of Your Memoir was led by Jamie Brickhouse

Manual typewriter thanks to theshaggyfreak and Fanfare thanks to cafeface via freesound.org Additional music, Later Fruits, thanks to Axletree via freemusicarchive.org


