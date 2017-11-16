Brevity Podcast Episode #7 Kristen Arnett and Hippocamp
November 16, 2017 § 3 Comments
When you’re wandering the aisles of the local megastore, already tired of Christmas carols you’ve been hearing since Halloween…it’s time to pop in those earbuds and enjoy the latest Brevity Podcast.
Stream the show right from this post, or click over to iTunes, Soundcloud or Stitcher. If you’re subscribed, we’ll show up in your podcast app queue. And wherever you listen or download us, please take a moment to leave a brief review–it helps us show up in searches and recommendations.
Episode #7 features an interview with Kristen Arnett, author of Felt In The Jaw, on debut authorship, the value of literary social media, and how she got her beloved agent. We also continue our mini-series on conferences with on-the-spot chats from speakers and participants at the Hippocamp Creative Nonfiction Conference.
Show notes and links to people, places and things we’ve discussed are below. Next episode, we’ll be talking all things submissions with JoBeth McDaniels, Geeta Kothari, Erika Dreifus, Irene Landsman and a few more Hippocampers.
Show Notes: Episode #7 People and Books
Find out more about Kristen Arnett at her website and on Twitter. Read her essays, The Problem With Writing About Florida at Lithub, and Hand-Operated Shearing Instruments at the Rumpus.
Find out more about recording your own work
Submit your One-Minute Memoir to Brevity
Kenyon Review Writers Workshop
Lisa Ko’s The Leavers
Randon Billings Noble’s The Heart Is a Torn Muscle at Brevity, and her chapbook Devotional
Terry Heyman’s The Kushner Family Passover Haggadah in McSweeney’s and A Letter to the Woman In Whose Body I’ve Lived For 38 Years, From Her Period at The Higgs Weldon
Rebecca Fish Ewan’s By the Forces of Gravity
Hippocampus magazine, with links to Hippocampus Books and the Hippocamp conference. You can also follow the conference hashtag on Twitter, and many of the sessions will be live-tweeted.
Memoirists Anonymous: Turning Trauma Into Narrative was led by Laurie Jean Cannady
I Remember: Unlocking Memories to Lay the Foundation of Your Memoir was led by Jamie Brickhouse
Manual typewriter thanks to theshaggyfreak and Fanfare thanks to cafeface via freesound.org
Additional music, Later Fruits, thanks to Axletree via freemusicarchive.org
________________________________
Allison K Williams is the host of the Brevity Podcast. Join her monthly writing adventure mailing list at TinyLetter.
Its a competitive age of blogging and in which you are just superb. Keep going. Also we are the Men’s Clothing Manufacturer. Our Online Store name is Zobello. Please visit once. Thanks
I am having all the feels this morning. I cannot think of a better thing to wake up to. Thank you Allison and to all of the attendees and speakers for sharing your thoughts about our annual conference. I could not be more grateful for this event, the people who make it what it is, and the thoughtfulness of including HippoCamp in this podcast.
I enjoyed not only the conversation with Kristen Arnett but also vicariously reliving HippoCamp through your “on the ground” interviews with speakers, attendees, and volunteers.