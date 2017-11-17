HippoCamp 18 Call for Speakers

November 17, 2017 § 2 Comments


hippocamp17 tee shirt - SIZEDWe’ve posted before about how much we enjoy the HippoCamp experience.  Well folks, they just posted their call for speakers for the upcoming 2018 event. (BTW: When HippoCamp says “Speakers,” they don’t mean famous people.  They mean working, sometimes struggling, writers.)  See here:

HippoCamp’s programming is mostly for-attendees, by attendees! With the exception of keynotes and a few panels, our conference is built from the proposals YOU submit!

We’re enthusiastically inviting attendees who also are interested in being part of our speaker line-up to submit a session proposal for HippoCamp: A Conference for Creative Nonfiction Writers (Aug. 24-26) in one of our three traditional tracks, our new addition of a special topics track, or our flash sessions:

  • Breakout Sessions in four tracks: 
    We’re looking for dynamic speakers and engaging, informative, practical 60-minute sessions that will give our attendees actionable takeaways. Breakout session presenters will receive a special discounted attendee rate (about 60% off conference registration).

    • CREATE – craft topics related to CNF
    • SHARE – sessions related to publishing and promotion – getting your work out there
    • LIVE – sessions dedicated to living the writer’s life: how to balance writing with family and/or a job, how to make ends meet, etc.
    • SPECIAL TOPICS – sessions devoted to either a niche writing area, or bigger-picture topics related to writers today. (In 2017, these included writing across intersections, recovery memoirs, science of memory, and travel writing.)
  • Lightning-Round (Flash!) presentation: HippoCamp will hold a general session featuring five 7-minute presentations (PechaKucha Style) by select attendees. Flash session presenters will receive a special discounted attendee rate (about 50% off conference registration).

SUBMITTING A PROPOSAL

  • Submission period is between Sept. 30 and Dec. 15, 2017
  • Sessions are reviewed and selected by the conference programming committee.
  • We’ll announce the line-up in late December/early January before tickets go on sale in late January/early February.

Interested?  More Details Here.

