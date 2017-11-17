SLAG GLASS CITY Announces 2018 Call for Submissions

Chicago, IL—Slag Glass City, a nonfiction literary journal of the urban essay arts, announces a special call for submissions: Dear City: The Urban Epistolary. Nonfiction prose, photography, and hybrid works submitted for this call are accepted from November 15, 2017—February 15, 2018.

Epistolary essays selected for publication by the 2018 editorial board will be published in the online journal and promoted broadly, as well as considered for publication in the annual miniature print edition.

We seek: creative nonfiction essay-letters addressed to-or-from your city, and/or letters of exchange between cities. Although all essays should inhabit the form and/or intention of an actual letter, Slag Glass City welcomes fresh takes and variations including: mosaic, montage, photographs, soundscape, drawing, image + text, video, audio, and/or hybridity. We have no length requirements and will consider prose from short-short/flash to longform.

Submit all work to our special submission portal: https://tinyurl.com/SlagGlassCity-DearCity. (Visual artists should submit low resolution samples, or contact us to share work too large for the Submittable portal.)

We are open to any perspective on cities, for better-or-worse, from praise-to-critique, from love-to-protest, from application-to-cease-and-desist, and anything in-between. We seek:

Essay-Letters FROM YOUR CITY. For instance: Dear America, This is how it feels to be underwater. Love, Houston. OR Dear President, Would you drink this water? Love, Flint.

Essay-Letters TO YOUR CITY. For instance: Dear Orlando, We are still grieving. OR Dear Dubrovnik, Here is how you heal me.

Epistolary Exchanges BETWEEN CITIES or between people in cities. Collaborative essays are welcome.

Regular submissions are still open October-June. Slag Glass City considers nonfiction prose, graphic narrative, video, audio, soundscape, photography, mixed media, or any other form of essay arts. The prose cannot be previously published, including on author blogs, but visual art may appear on artist’s sites. We are unable to pay contributors, but artists retain all rights, we promote widely, and all work published stays “in-print” online.

Slag Glass City— www.SlagGlassCity.org —is a magazine of essay arts, textual burlesque, and post-industrial forms, edited by Barrie Jean Borich. Published at DePaul University in Chicago, Illinois, we are an international creative nonfiction and multidisciplinary media journal engaged with sustainability, identity, and art in urban environments. The living city is broken and blooming. How will our roof gardens grow?