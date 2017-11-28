More Chinese Brevity

We posted yesterday about Brevity magazine’s new availability in Chinese translation, specifically on the Chinese social media platforms Zhihu and WeChat. Today, we are happy to share four more essays-in-translation:

The Ten-Year Wake by Sue William Silverman:

https://mp.weixin.qq.com/s/KE8QSQCU7PazUwpFYft4Fw. (WeChat)

https://zhuanlan.zhihu.com/p/31205977 (Zhihu)

The Shape of Emptiness by Brenda Miller:

https://mp.weixin.qq.com/s/7JehzNpp1LG3akUjMX32xQ. (WeChat)

https://zhuanlan.zhihu.com/p/31206160 (Zhihu)

Anniversary Disease by Diane Seuss:

https://mp.weixin.qq.com/s/kZuUgwAnV0iMMgBwAP8j-A. (WeChat)



https://zhuanlan.zhihu.com/p/31424634 (Zhihu)

What Bad Owners Say at the Dog Park by Lise Funderburg:

https://mp.weixin.qq.com/s/XyNh2l1G2ZUEFJzbIye7Lw (WeChat)

https://zhuanlan.zhihu.com/p/31424698 (Zhihu)

Meanwhile, If you missed yesterday’s post, the details are here:

For Chinese readers, Brevity will go under the name One Leaf. Tong Tong, part of the translation team, explains: “We intend to translate ‘Brevity’ into ‘一叶 yi ye’ in Chinese. Its literary meaning is ‘one leaf,’ and it’s an abbreviation of a Chinese idiom ‘一叶知秋,’ which means that one can sense the advent of autumn via the changes on one leaf. We think that it shows the power of brief writing. In addition, it is a homophone of ‘一页,’ which means one page of paper. We hope you like this name!”

We very much like the name, and we are happy to share the first three postings, including the editor’s introduction to our 20th Anniversary Issue:

“On Turning Twenty”: https://zhuanlan.zhihu.com/p/31011523

And these essays:

Ira Sukrungruang’s “Invisible Partners”: https://zhuanlan.zhihu.com/p/31011526

Rebecca McLanahan’s “The Birthday Place”: https://zhuanlan.zhihu.com/p/31011527