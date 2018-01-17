Writing While Mothering: That Sometime-y Feeling
In our new issue, Felicia Rose Chavez takes a deep look at the “invisible managerial responsibilities” that ensure her family and home runs smoothly, how this impacts her as a writer, and how her gender responsibilities lead her to thoughts and worries such as:
“I’m a writer, but not the real kind, not like my playwright husband, who works every day even if our son is crying or the refrigerator is empty or the throw blanket is askew. He can jam out pages at the kitchen table as though he were staffing an executive desk, unaffected by the sapping need all around him, the everyday-ness that wanes my woman’s mind into a slip of something remembered, another item on tomorrow’s to-do list.”
And
“I’m always choosing. Which mental load is it today? Man the kitchen table and forgo the rest, knowing that if I choose writing over housework, I’ll suffer the physical manifestation of my to-do list, evidence that I’m a bad wife, a bad mother, a bad Chicana? Or else forgo the writing and suffer the heat-hot psychological cargo of golden stories burning bright?”
Chavez has learned that she has to fight to allow herself space on the page.
write when you’re hot to write. let the rest of it pile up, or maybe give your husband a heads up that it’s his turn. unless someone is bleeding out, it’s more important to write when you need to, want to, are desperate to. try to throw guilt overboard. housework? to do lists? nowhere near as important than the impulse to make something.
Worse than dreams deferred, I know that when I cave and put aside writing—because of the money it doesn’t make, or in comparison to the value of the other careers or quality of life I support—I am not banking my 10,000 hours toward mastery. There’s the inking of skill and there’s the practice of honing it, and that takes time, uncompressed.
Thanks for publishing this!
Never seen a “writing while fathering” essay, which is all you need to know. The mental and physical workload is significant, exacerbated by the fact that it is still largely unaddressed.
Exactly. I see this from two perspectives. One is that our culture places an enormous amount of pressure on women to be wives, housewives, and mothers who must assume the chief nurturing role with all of the tasks that involves. It is why this writer’s situation is so understandable. The other is a wish for women to resist all of this (especially when there is another competent adult in the household) and to say no to being the domestic engineer and yes to being the writer.
Maybe leave the house to write? One won’t even know the state of the throw blanket.
Totally relate to the pressures and weight of so many roles. I’ve somehow recently convinced myself that the to-list and chores are not as important as my writing. It sucks to have a messy home, especially for someone like me who always kept things neat before life with a toddler, but it sucks worse not to write. And if more women and mothers prioritize our art, then we will eventually alter these cultural expectations. Still, none of this changes the fact that our current lives are exhausting and demanding. Often I’m faced with, sleep or write? Not great. But I’m working on not beating myself up and instead cheering myself on. We moms so often think about what we didn’t do in a day (I didn’t wash the dishes, I didn’t play enough with my son, I didn’t make a proper dinner) as opposed to all we DID accomplish (I put some laundry away, I read five books to my son, I fed him, I wrote two pages). I’m cheering you on, too!
Elizabeth Gilbert said to do 10% less at home. No one will notice. The struggle is that I notice. I need the calm sense that comes with a tidy-enough home to write, to materialize far-off thoughts onto the page with any coherence. My solution is a once a year, self-made retreat. One year I went to Paris, but usually I go south to find sunshine. It shows the kids (daughters 14,16) that I’m independent and that my writing is important. I understand that not everyone can do this, but even locking a door for an hour is helpful. The good news is that kids grow, and time can slip back into your world with their emerging independence. Best of luck!
Touched my heart and soul. The writer evokes consuming truths about a woman writer homemaker’s life. I see myself in the essays noiks and corners. Loved it.