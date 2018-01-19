What a Way to Start an Essay
January 19, 2018 § 3 Comments
Some first lines from our brand new issue, to entice and intrigue you:
I awoke to my mother’s weeping and walked over the jail bars’ shadow the Venetian blinds made on the kitchen floor. Beverly Donofrio
Our friend Shana… her… father… well, she wasn’t born yet. But her father won a live monkey at a drive-in movie. Jack Pendarvis
In the country of my mother’s birth, miracles and sloths keep to themselves. Traci Brimhall
Imperceptibly, the white pine has grown so tall no one can see what’s happening up there. Fleda Brown
Because I used to stare at Mendy Frankl’s Adonis curls in statistics, because I had a pair of silver boots from Baker’s I got on clearance for $14.99 and Sharpied them to near-extinction, because I dreamed of being the kind of girl who had a red high heel on the end of a keychain, as if that were really even a kind of girl, I sometimes felt sad. Temim Fruchter
When I tell you that my mother’s father was born in a Siberian prison, I’ll remind you that was because his parents were perhaps exiled as retribution for political acts. Or simply because they were Jews. Jessica Handler
You know how you find yourself in the kitchen and you can’t remember what you’re doing there so maybe you put your hands on the cold sink and look out the window but it doesn’t help? Abigail Thomas
They are all very enticing first sentences. I’m hooked.
These were all so good that I had to copy them to put in my inspiration file to remind me what a great first sentence should be!