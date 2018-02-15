An Ode To Clarity

Some time ago, I wrote at The Review Review:

…when a magazine elides their lack of cash compensation or makes it hard to find, they insinuate it should not be the writer’s concern, or a criterion for submission. It becomes another subtle signpost to writers: Your work shouldn’t be for money. At its worst, not actively sharing the information says, you shouldn’t care, writer. You shouldn’t ask. As if it’s money-grubbing or disgraceful or besmirching the purity of the art. It’s not. It’s perfectly in keeping with being a writer—even a “literary” writer—to want to be paid.

Today, jet-lagged and still trying to track down payment info, I am moved to poetry. With apologies to Tennyson and Elizabeth Bishop–

_________

I sit and surf the internet

My list of brand-new journals set

There’s just one thing they oft forget

To tell me if they pay.

Their mission statement’s pure and strong

They’ve published memoir, poem and song

Their limit’s twenty pages long

Now tell me, do they pay?

I read through issues old and new

Decide that I admire you

One detail more I need to view–

To find out if you pay.

We’re literary citizens

Buying chapbooks by the tens

Sharing work from all our friends

No matter if we’re paid.

We’re told to have a long-term plan

Submit near-daily if we can

But our hearts turn pale and wan

From never getting paid.

I’m happy to publish for free

Or for an honorary fee

To choose a venue for prestige

And sometimes I want pay.

It’s not a crime to build on love

To work together for the cause

It’s just that I would like to choose

To sell my words for pay.

It’s not enough to think it’s clear no

stated fee means no pay here. Oh

don’t default to author=zero,

Own it! “We don’t pay.”

There’s lots of ways to sweetly say:

We pay in copies!

Old jalopies!

Just the fame–

We’ll make your name!

We’re all hard-working

No-one’s shirking

We’re not sad or even mad

If your rule is iron-clad

For newer rags we’ll join the bet

But please be clear, “no budget yet”

For big-deal pages we’re excited

Just the print makes us delighted

But let us please decide ourselves

Whether to donate or sell

And tell us journals, far and near

(we promise we’ll still hold you dear)

Just make the information clear

Please tell us if you pay.

____________________________________

Allison K Williams has been Brevity‘s Social Media editor since 2015. She promises to wait another three years before again committing poetry.