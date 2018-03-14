By Chelsea Biondolillo

I still remember the first nonfiction chapbook I ever found at the AWP bookfair. I’d walked up and down all the aisles and talked my voice hoarse, and maybe I was asking the wrong question, but nobody had one until the SweetLit table. There, I bought Amy Monticello’s Close Quarters, and when I got home, I ordered Donna Steiner’s Elements. I cherished those two for the possibilities they represented (and for the wonderful writing.) The next year, I head about a few presses who were expanding their flash fiction chapbooks to “prose.” And each year since, whenever I’ve been able to attend, I add a few more CNF chaps to my collection.

When Randon Billings Noble mentioned organizing a panel for this year’s AWP on the nonfiction chapbook, I jumped at the opportunity to participate, but life had other plans and I knew by August that I wouldn’t make it to Tampa to join her, Bernard Grant, BJ Hollars, and Penny Guisinger at the front of the room. So, I offered up my participation on “All About Creative Nonfiction Chapbooks” in the form of the below list. These presses have all said (at one time or another) that they would consider nonfiction/prose/hybrid chaps.

This list is bound to be out of date the minute it goes live, because the literary landscape is a shifty thing. Also, many in the list only consider chap submissions during defined contest periods, so please read up on any press policies before hitting send. And don’t forget to buy CNF chapbooks, too. Be the market you wish to see in the literary world.

Chelsea Biondolillo’s List

Etchings Press Chapbook contest

Rose Metal Press

Cutbank (cross-genre)

Eastern Point Press

Slashpine Press

Diagram

Porkbelly Press

A-Minor Press

Sweet Lit

Origami Zoo Press

Palooka Press

Matter Press

Tammy

New Delta Review

Split Lip Magazine – Turnbuckle /Uppercut Chapbook Contests

Batcat Press

Birds Piled Loosely – Hard To Swallow Chapbook Series

Damaged Goods Press (essays, hybrids from Queer and Trans Writers)

Devilhouse Press

Disorder Press

Eggtooth Editions

Garden-Door Press

Hermeneutic Chaos Press

Lightning Key Review – Wilt Chapbook Prize (CNF only!)

Long Day Press

Newfound Prose Prize

The Operating System

Underground Voices e-shorts (experimental)

Throwback Books (prose)

Arcadia – Ruby Irene Poetry Chapbook Contest (I know, but it says CNF, too)

Bateau Press – Keel Chapbook Contest (hybrid prose)

The Florida Review – Jeanne Leiby Chapbook Award

H_NGM_N (prose)

Homebound Publications – Little Bound Chapbook Series

PANK

Gold Line Press Chapbook Contest

The Cupboard Pamphlet’s Chapbook Contest (prose)

Ghost Proposal Chapbook contest (essays, multi-media, experimental, post-genre)

Gazing Grain Press contest (prose)

Lime Hawk

Mason Jar Press

Ursus Americanus Press (prose)

elsewhere Chapbook Prize (prose)

Sundress Publications chapbook contest

Sutra Press

Epiphany Magazine (published in magazine)

The Head and Hand Press – Breadbox Chapbook series

Iron Horse Review prose chap competition

Vinyl 45 Chapbook contest (YesYes Books) (prose, mixed genre)

Paper Nautilus Press

Pithead Chapel Press

Ugly Duckling Presse

Anchor & Plume Press

Ghost Ocean Mag – Treelight Chapbook contest

smoking glue gun – chapbook contest

Red Bird Chapbooks

Vine Leaves Press

Special thanks to:

my own declined file in Submittable,

Allison Joseph’s priceless CRWROPPS list,

Entropy Mag’s ‘Where to Submit’ monthly feature, and

The Review Review—

these are all the places I check when I want to know who considers CNF chaps.

NOTE: YMMV. The literary landscape is a many splendored thing. Some of these are annual contests, some of these might not exist anymore. Some charge money, some offer money, some don’t do one or the other or both. And some ran wee-wee-wee-wee all the way home. -Chelsea

Download the Word File: CNFChapbookmarkets



Chelsea Biondolillo is the author of the prose chapbooks Ologies and #Lovesong, both from Etchings Press, University of Indiana. Her essays have been collected in Best American Nature and Science Essays 2016, Flash Nonfiction Funny, Waveform: Twenty-first Century Essays by Women, How We Speak to One Another: An Essay Daily Reader, and others. She has an MFA in nonfiction and environmental studies, and currently teaches writing workshops online. She lives well outside of Portland, OR, surrounded by farms and old growth forest, and blogs intermittently at roamingcowgirl.com