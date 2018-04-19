Electric Lit Seeks Flash

From Electric Lit:

Experimenting with form, fiction, and storytelling in general is one of our favorite ways to keep literature interesting. From Recommended Reading’s 300th issue composed of 300-word love stories, to a series of 280-character short stories in honor of the new tweet length, to Okey-Panky’s two years of publishing ribald literary oddities, illustrations, and poems, we think our experiments — which is also to say, your work — have delivered thrilling results.

To expand our testing field, we launched the Recommended Reading Commuter, which publishes literature portioned for consumption during an otherwise insulting Monday morning commute. Featuring poetry, flash, graphic, and experimental narratives, the Commuter publishes every other week, and has already showcased the likes of Noy Holland, Lulu Miller, Daniel Mallory Ortberg, Shelly Oria and Nelly Reifler, and more.

On Monday, April 23, we’ll open submissions for one week through our Submittable page, closing on April 30th at 11:59PM. Below are the categories in which we’re looking for work, and submission guidelines. Please note that, while the Commuter publishes poetry and graphic narrative, this submission period is for prose only. Submission periods for other forms will open in May and June.

Flash fiction up to 1,500 words . Writers can submit up to 3 pieces that can be a series or standalone works, but the total word count of the submission should not exceed 1,500 words.

. Writers can submit up to 3 pieces that can be a series or standalone works, but the total word count of the submission should not exceed 1,500 words. We will consider fiction as well as experimental narratives that are difficult to classify and take on unusual forms or formats.

Please submit text in .doc, .docx, or .odt.

If your work is selected, we can offer a payment of $100.

For a sense of the kind of work we publish, check out recent issues of the Commuter, our 280-character contest winners, and Recommended Reading’s 300th issue.