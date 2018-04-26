Panorama Journal , the international journal focused on travel literature, is accepting submissions for its Summer issue, War & Peace. Panorama is looking for submissions of flash travel lit which is political. Pieces must be between 150 and 300 words after edits, and no longer than 350 words before edits. We invite short works with a story and strong sense of detail and place. Send your work to flasheditor@panoramajournal.org with the title “War & Peace: Flash”. Submissions are open until 5/17. More information on this call and others here: www.panoramajournal.org/calls/

