Fearless Flash in Brevity’s May 2018 Issue

May 16, 2018 § 1 Comment


sanders_slidPlease pay a visit to our 58th issue, featuring fearless flash from Lance Larsen, Pam Durban, Jill Talbot, Amy Wright, Scott Loring Sanders, Joe Oestreich, Kathryn Nuernberger, Bridget Apfeld, Jennifer Sinor, Nicole Cyrus, Allison Gruber, Marcia Aldrich, Phyllis Reilly, Jamila Osman, and Amy Butcher, alongside brilliant artwork by John Gallaher.

In our Craft section, Wendy Staley Colbert looks at how memoirists can manage the ethical problem of writing about others, Gwendolyn Edwards discusses how writers experiment with speculation and imagination while still upholding the reader-writer contract, and Jennifer Gravely reminds us that all essays will ultimately end in white space.

Happy reading.

 

§ One Response to Fearless Flash in Brevity’s May 2018 Issue

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

»

What’s this?

You are currently reading Fearless Flash in Brevity’s May 2018 Issue at BREVITY's Nonfiction Blog.

meta

%d bloggers like this: