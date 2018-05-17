Aphorisms for a Lonely Planet
May 17, 2018 § 3 Comments
From Lance Larsen’s “Aphorisms for a Lonely Planet,” one of 15 fearless flash essays featured in the freakingly fantastic new issue of Brevity.
5
When his son fell into a well, San Isidro didn’t pray the deed undone, but asked for the water to rise—and the infant floated up into his arms.
6
Walking down a narrow Cuzco alley, my teenage daughter leans into me, which means she’s cold or tired or a little scared. Maybe all three. And yet, what father doesn’t hoodwink himself into calling this love and snuggling closer?
I am working, dreaming, shivering my way through.
I forgot to compliment John Gallaher on the illustrations. Brevity has seemed to find edgy and provocative images. Gallaher’s work is effective.
Wow. Just, wow! More, more, more!