Classic Jokes for Writers
June 13, 2018 § 8 Comments
By Julie Vick
Knock, knock.
Who’s there?
Interrupting bird.
Interrupting bird wh–
Tweet. You really must read this Tweet.
**
What do you get when you cross a writer with a deadline?
A really clean house.
**
What did the writer who was told they have no platform do?
Buy much, much higher shoes.
**
Knock, knock.
Who’s there?
Writers go.
Writers go who?
No, writers go, “Why did this seem like such a brilliant idea last night?”
**
Where would a writer never want to live?
A writer’s block.
**
A writer walks into a bar. The bartenders says, “Have you written 1000 words today? You told me to not sell you a drink until you hit your word count goal for the day.”
A writer walks out of a bar.
**
What is black and white and red all over?
A writer’s latest draft that ended up in the trash with some V8 juice.
**
Why did the writer cross the road?
She was supposed to be revising an essay, so she crossed the road to run some errands, and go for a quick walk, and maybe buy a new toaster.
**
Knock, knock.
Who’s there?
Orange.
Orange who?
Orange you supposed to be finishing your current draft instead of reading jokes for writers?
___
Julie Vick’s writing has appeared in New Yorker’s Daily Shouts, McSweeney’s Internet Tendency, and The Rumpus. She teaches writing at the University of Colorado Denver.
My house is getting really clean!!!!
The last one….SO TRUE
Reblogged this on Write Already! Professional Copyediting/Proofreading and commented:
Here’s a hoot or two to start off your day…but promise you’ll start writing as soon as you’re done reading this…
Comedy gold.
Thanks my dearling. On 13 Jun 2018 5:18 pm, “BREVITY’s Nonfiction Blog” wrote:
> Guest Blogger posted: “By Julie Vick Knock, knock. Who’s there? > Interrupting bird. Interrupting bird wh– Tweet. You really must read this > Tweet. ** What do you get when you cross a writer with a deadline? A really > clean house. ** What did the writer who was told they have” >
OH YEAH!
My favorite is the interrupting bird. I promise I’ll start writing as soon as I’ve tweeted this link!
So needed these this morning! Thank you.