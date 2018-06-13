Classic Jokes for Writers

By Julie Vick

Knock, knock.

Who’s there?

Interrupting bird.

Interrupting bird wh–

Tweet. You really must read this Tweet.

**

What do you get when you cross a writer with a deadline?

A really clean house.

**

What did the writer who was told they have no platform do?

Buy much, much higher shoes.

**

Knock, knock.

Who’s there?

Writers go.

Writers go who?

No, writers go, “Why did this seem like such a brilliant idea last night?”

**

Where would a writer never want to live?

A writer’s block.

**

A writer walks into a bar. The bartenders says, “Have you written 1000 words today? You told me to not sell you a drink until you hit your word count goal for the day.”

A writer walks out of a bar.

**

What is black and white and red all over?

A writer’s latest draft that ended up in the trash with some V8 juice.

**

Why did the writer cross the road?

She was supposed to be revising an essay, so she crossed the road to run some errands, and go for a quick walk, and maybe buy a new toaster.

**

Knock, knock.

Who’s there?

Orange.

Orange who?

Orange you supposed to be finishing your current draft instead of reading jokes for writers?

___

Julie Vick’s writing has appeared in New Yorker’s Daily Shouts, McSweeney’s Internet Tendency, and The Rumpus. She teaches writing at the University of Colorado Denver.