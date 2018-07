We are quite pleased that Steven Harvey has chosen Pam Durban’s “Solving for X” from the most recent issue of Brevity for his “Paragraph of the Week.” You can read his thoughts on this intriguing, complex essay and Durban’s featured sentence at the Humble Essayist site.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Print

Twitter

Google

Tumblr

More

Pinterest

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading... Related