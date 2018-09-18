Best Days for Breeding, An Essay

In Brevity’s September 2018 issue, John A. McDermott and his wife, frustrated with gymnastic positions and thermometers, Clomid and prayer, turn to the The Farmers’ Almanac for help with planting human seeds. Here’s an excerpt of McDermott’s flash essay:

There are days devoted to tasks we expected: canning; pruning; picking; hunting. There are days we didn’t: cutting hair to retard growth; cutting hair to increase growth; washing wooden floors; waxing floors; digging postholes and entertaining friends. There are best days to get married—in every month, lots of dates, no ominous NO GOOD DAYS here, folks—and there are days for castration (helpfully labeled castrate farm animals, spurring sighs of relief from wild animals and men alike), but no days to breed people. There are best days to write (but only a few days of each month) and best days to wash windows and quit smoking. There is guidance for fishermen, columns of adjacent pages, charts marked poor, fair, good, and best where poor told us beware those days the fish steal your bait or don’t even touch your line.

