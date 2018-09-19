Schizophrenia, Dandelions, and the Non-Linear Essay

September 19, 2018


RobinsonPhotoIn the Craft Essay section of Brevity‘s September 2018 issue Elizabeth Robinson considers an array of non-linear patterns for writing an essay, because unfamiliar patterns “realign our attentions, create greater plasticity in our art-making, and drench us in unknowing.”  Here’s an excerpt:

We read narrative obedient to the “upside-down checkmark” (tension, climax and resolution). The truth of it is so transparent that we need not evaluate, much less notice, it.

Despite that transparency, some of us are incapable of linearity. For us, linearity is a sin against the erotic chaos, the proliferating patterns of the world. Patterns. Pattern thinkers. Even to suggest it is to lapse into sentence fragments for us who see constellations instead of lines.

You can explore Robinson’s sampler of non-linear patterns here in Brevity Craft.

 

§ One Response to Schizophrenia, Dandelions, and the Non-Linear Essay

Schizophrenia, Dandelions, and the Non-Linear Essay at BREVITY's Nonfiction Blog.

