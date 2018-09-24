My Bodhisattva: An Essay
September 24, 2018 § 2 Comments
In Brevity’s September 2018 issue, Steven Schwartz finds his breathless way through a haze of distraction during a short meditation to discover the meaning of dhyana, or keen awareness, when he least expected it.
Here’s an excerpt from Schwartz’s fine flash essay:
…and I was so fully into detailing this imbroglio with the uncongenial barkeep that steam could have been coming out of my ears, and I had to think, Whoa, I’m meditating here! and get back to my breath, which had of course become rapid with anticipatory rage as I conjured a scenario along the lines of Kill Bill…
Read the rest in our new issue.
Powerful stuff!
Thank You very much!! Nice work;)