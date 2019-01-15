The Diptych as Short-Form Memoir

nicole-breit-photo-200x300In Brevity‘s January issue, Nicole Breit explores the power of the diptych in structuring essays, and offers two writing prompts to get you started:

There’s something surprisingly potent about the number two when it comes to story. Perhaps it’s that we don’t expect it, so accustomed are we to three: beginning, middle, end. As Philip Graham observes, two in a story invites us to explore “not so much beginnings and endings as points of entry and points of departure.”

As we observe the diptych in art, our minds grasp for the link, search to discover a connection. Compare, contrast.

Read her brilliant craft essay here, and, afterwards, please wander a while and enjoy our entire January 2019 issue.

