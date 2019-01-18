Chasing Our Elusive Voice

SusanRowePhotoIn Brevity’s January 2019 issue, Susan Bruns Rowe explores the difficulties of defining and refining our written voice:

Once, in a writing workshop, the instructor asked us to give our definitions of voice. Tone, style, and point of view were some of the answers offered. “Yes, it’s all of those things,” she said. “Is it innate or acquired?” Both, the class agreed. Again the instructor nodded, suggesting that if we write with our innate voice we can refine it and make it distinctly ours. I didn’t find this particularly helpful. What is one’s innate voice? And if that voice is b-o-r-i-n-g (as I suspected mine was) how does one make it less so?

Read the full essay here, and perhaps the entire January issue as well.

