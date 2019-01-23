The Time Aspiring Writers Spend on Writing-Related Activities
By Jared Bilski
- Tweeting funny comments, often involving coffee, along with the #amwriting hashtag – 8%
- Posting photos on your Instagram of a coffee cup and a leather-bound journal; a coffee cup and a laptop; or a coffee cup, a leather-bound journal and a laptop along with the #amwriting hashtag – 6%
- Obsessively checking your #amwriting tweets and Instagram posts for engagement and responding when necessary – 11%
- Posting long, meticulously proofed posts to a variety of Facebook writing groups, posts which are ostensibly about a ridiculous technical concern you have about your incomplete (novel/memoir/screenplay) but are really ways to remind others you are, in fact, a writer even if you feel like you are a fraud with a dogshit idea for a (novel/memoir/screenplay) – 17%
- Pensively smoking hand-rolled cigarettes – 7%
- Crying – 11%
- Crying while reading David Foster Wallace while pensively smoking hand-rolled cigarettes – 9%
- Letting people know you’re a writer during completely unrelated conversations – 10%
- Research (i.e., stalking the social media accounts of famous authors for whom you harbor great resentment and jealousy toward because if you had even a third of their connections and trust money you would be the one talking to Terry Gross about your latest novel instead of writing these goddamn #amwriting posts) – 3%
- Finding creative ways to convince your parents big things are happening with your writing while also casually asking them for money – 16%
Jared Bilski is a writer and comedian who lives on a creek in Collegeville, Pa. He’s written for The Washington Post, McSweeney’s Internet Tendency, Fatherly and a bunch of websites that no longer exist. The brand/third-degree burn on his left shoulder is a permanent reminder of the stupidity of his youth. Find him on Twitter at @JaredBilski.
