February 5, 2019


Antique engraving of a white male writer thinking, an inkwell in front of him and pen in handYes, yes, we know. Build a platform big enough and the agents will beat a path to our door. What we really want to do—what we should actually do more than anything else—is write. Yet as memoirists, agents and publishers want to know: How many people can you reach with the news your book is out? How many of them are in the demographic likely to buy your book? How many will leave a glowing review, either because your book is great or because they love you and you write about what’s important to them?

Platform-building is a long haul, and it’s hard to know how to spend our time and focus day to day. What the heck are we supposed to put on social media anyway?

Try:

  • A new book you think is great.
  • Something you overheard that makes interesting dialogue.
  • An article you wrote or were involved in publishing: link the article and quote a couple of sentences that seem mildly inflammatory or counter-intuitive.
  • An article you liked about writing: link plus a quote and/or your opinion or contribution to the advice.
  • A writing meme
  • Encouragement to someone else
  • A fun poll
  • A serious poll
  • A retweet of someone else’s opinion with a comment agreeing or disagreeing or adding to the conversation.
  • A cartoon or quote that inspires you.

Most of us won’t ever get big enough that platform alone gets us published, but plenty of us have stories compelling enough that a nudge from platform might tip us over the edge from unpublished to published. Take a few moments, and build a little of yours today.

Allison K Williams is Brevity‘s Social Media Editor.

§ 3 Responses to Will You Social Media Today?

  • Kim Hinson says:
    February 5, 2019 at 9:48 am

    This is very helpful information for an often cumbersome task. Thank you! 🙂

  • janpriddyoregon says:
    February 5, 2019 at 9:48 am

    Useful advice—thank you!

  • jeffseitzer says:
    February 5, 2019 at 11:19 am

    One of the ironies about the writing community is that many writers are rather introverted and/or do not like calling attention to themselves, which makes platform-building a little onerous. Besides reassuring people there is no silver bullet for most, the one post that will give them an agent/publisher magnet platform, you give specific, low-key things people can do to slowly build a workable platform. Many thanks.

