Will You Social Media Today?
February 5, 2019 § 3 Comments
Yes, yes, we know. Build a platform big enough and the agents will beat a path to our door. What we really want to do—what we should actually do more than anything else—is write. Yet as memoirists, agents and publishers want to know: How many people can you reach with the news your book is out? How many of them are in the demographic likely to buy your book? How many will leave a glowing review, either because your book is great or because they love you and you write about what’s important to them?
Platform-building is a long haul, and it’s hard to know how to spend our time and focus day to day. What the heck are we supposed to put on social media anyway?
Try:
- A new book you think is great.
- Something you overheard that makes interesting dialogue.
- An article you wrote or were involved in publishing: link the article and quote a couple of sentences that seem mildly inflammatory or counter-intuitive.
NEW: “To them, I must look like the girls climbing poles in the background of The Sopranos and in so many rap videos. It’s safe to say they wouldn’t have guessed I’m a professor at UCLA with a background in social work.” https://t.co/JPtHhwZrLO
— Narratively (@Narratively) February 4, 2019
- An article you liked about writing: link plus a quote and/or your opinion or contribution to the advice.
Just when you thought you couldn’t love @ReemaZaman more…she’s featured in @MsMagazine !! THIS! https://t.co/vkTGQc84Eh
— Elane Johnson (@ElaneJohnson) February 5, 2019
- A writing meme
- Encouragement to someone else
- A fun poll
Important Super Bowl Poll:
What was more boring?
— Mike Redding (@ReddingWriting) February 4, 2019
- A serious poll
Sunday #TWIG poll –
Which of the following would be your “I’m finally a successful author” moment?#amwriting #writingcommunity #writingcommmunity
— TWIG (Traveling Writers International Guild) (@TWIGwriters) January 27, 2019
- A retweet of someone else’s opinion with a comment agreeing or disagreeing or adding to the conversation.
- A cartoon or quote that inspires you.
Most of us won’t ever get big enough that platform alone gets us published, but plenty of us have stories compelling enough that a nudge from platform might tip us over the edge from unpublished to published. Take a few moments, and build a little of yours today.
Allison K Williams is Brevity‘s Social Media Editor.
This is very helpful information for an often cumbersome task. Thank you! 🙂
Useful advice—thank you!
One of the ironies about the writing community is that many writers are rather introverted and/or do not like calling attention to themselves, which makes platform-building a little onerous. Besides reassuring people there is no silver bullet for most, the one post that will give them an agent/publisher magnet platform, you give specific, low-key things people can do to slowly build a workable platform. Many thanks.