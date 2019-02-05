Will You Social Media Today?

Yes, yes, we know. Build a platform big enough and the agents will beat a path to our door. What we really want to do—what we should actually do more than anything else—is write. Yet as memoirists, agents and publishers want to know: How many people can you reach with the news your book is out? How many of them are in the demographic likely to buy your book? How many will leave a glowing review, either because your book is great or because they love you and you write about what’s important to them?

Platform-building is a long haul, and it’s hard to know how to spend our time and focus day to day. What the heck are we supposed to put on social media anyway?

Try:

A new book you think is great.

Something you overheard that makes interesting dialogue.

An article you wrote or were involved in publishing: link the article and quote a couple of sentences that seem mildly inflammatory or counter-intuitive.

NEW: “To them, I must look like the girls climbing poles in the background of The Sopranos and in so many rap videos. It’s safe to say they wouldn’t have guessed I’m a professor at UCLA with a background in social work.” https://t.co/JPtHhwZrLO — Narratively (@Narratively) February 4, 2019

An article you liked about writing: link plus a quote and/or your opinion or contribution to the advice.

A writing meme

Encouragement to someone else

A fun poll

Important Super Bowl Poll:

What was more boring? — Mike Redding (@ReddingWriting) February 4, 2019

A serious poll

Sunday #TWIG poll – Which of the following would be your “I’m finally a successful author” moment?#amwriting #writingcommunity #writingcommmunity — TWIG (Traveling Writers International Guild) (@TWIGwriters) January 27, 2019

A retweet of someone else’s opinion with a comment agreeing or disagreeing or adding to the conversation.

A cartoon or quote that inspires you.

Most of us won’t ever get big enough that platform alone gets us published, but plenty of us have stories compelling enough that a nudge from platform might tip us over the edge from unpublished to published. Take a few moments, and build a little of yours today.

Allison K Williams is Brevity‘s Social Media Editor.