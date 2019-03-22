Meet Brevity Editors at AWP Portland
March 22, 2019 § 3 Comments
We’d love to see our readers and writers in Portlandia, and we’d love you to see us. We don’t have a table, but we’ll be around plenty. Maybe buy us some avocado toast?
Here are some scheduled events featuring Brevity‘s finest:
THURSDAY, March 28th
- Brevity’s founding editor Dinty W. Moore will be part of the panel Que savent-ils?: What Classic Essays Can Teach Contemporary Essayists even though he can’t pronounce part of the panel title (10:30 am to 11:45 am)
—
- Dinty W. Moore is also reading and speaking as part of the 25 Years of Creative Nonfiction: An Anniversary Reading and celebration, alongside Lee Gutkind, Brenda Miller, and other fantastic writers and surprise guests (1:30 pm to 2:45 pm)
—
- Nonfiction luminaries Phillip Lopate and Michael Steinberg, along with Assistant Editor Ana Maria Spagna, will debate the proper role of “I” in CNF (3:00 pm to 4:15 pm)
—
- The panel The Yellow Wallpaper: Women Writing Mental Illness in 2019 includes Assistant Editor Penny Guisinger, who promises that she will be “showing up with all her crazy” (4:30 pm to 5:45 pm)
—
- Penny Guisinger is also part of the Incite: Queer Writers Read event from 6 to 7:30 pm at Literary Arts, 925 SW Washington Ave.
—
- Assistant Editor Colin Hosten will participate in a reading and reception from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Courtyard Marriott Downtown, featuring numerous Woodhall Press authors, co-hosted by Hosten’s MFA alma-mater Fairfield University and Woodhall Press, which Hosten co-founded in 2016.
—
FRIDAY, March 29th
- Assistant Editor Ana Maria Spagna signs copies of her latest book Uplake: Restless Essays of Coming and Going Friday noon to 1 p.m. at the Artsmith table T10095
—
- Founding Editor Dinty W. Moore will be signing copes of Flash Nonfiction Funny on Friday, from 3 to 4 pm, at the Fairfield University/Woodhall Press Booth 3013
—
- Social Media Editor Allison Williams will be reading at the Hippocampus/Under The Gum Tree/River Teeth/Fourth Genre offsite event at the White Owl Social Club, starting Friday at 5:30 pm
—
SATURDAY, March 30th
- Social Media Editor Allison Williams will be keeping it brief on the panel The Most Versatile Essay: Flash Nonfiction in Any/Every Classroom (10:30 am to 11:45 am)
—
- Five women writers will get Back to Basics in order to untangle environmental truths, moderated by Ana Maria Spagna (12:00 pm to 1:15 pm)
Be there, or be square.
Now I’m REALLY sorry I’m not going.
Thank you so much for this. I had scaled back attendance and now I will scale it back up to drive over the Coast Range twice, because there is too much I do not want to miss.
See you there😊