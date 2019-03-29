The Things I’ve Done to Avoid Writing THIS Page

Sherilyn Lee has been traveling away from home since 2016 to provide hands-on caregiving for her family and loved ones. She started #sherilynwritesapage to overcome the isolation of caregiving, to face her grief of several losses, to witness the kindness and joy in her world, and to remain connected to her writing practice. She handwrites a single page in a Canson Mix Media spiral bound sketchbook daily and posts it to her Instagram feed (@sherilynwrites).

Sherilyn Lee is the Poetry Editor at Angels Flight • literary west and holds a Master of Fine Arts in Nonfiction from Antioch University Los Angeles. She is currently working on a memoir about being a road warrior caregiver — providing full-time care for four loved ones within eighteen months in three different locations — none of whom live near her home in Los Angeles. Her clips are at sherilynlee.com and she blogs daily on Instagram as @sherilynwrites.