Whose Secret Is It? What I Wish I Hadn’t Shared In My Memoir
June 3, 2019 § 9 Comments
By Linda C. Wisniewski
When my memoir was published, I didn’t expect everyone in my family to like it. I had written about growing up with unhappy parents, in a depressed industrial town, in a punitive church school, and as part of a Polish working-class community looked down upon by many of our neighbors. That was a lot for me to push back against as I struggled to find my best life, and I knew some people might not share my perspective. I steeled myself for criticism.
But my cousin Angela’s letter came as a complete surprise.
“Where did you get this information about my mother? And what does this have to with your childhood?” she wrote.
I didn’t know I had exposed a family secret until I read those words. Angela’s Aunt Lucille was my mother, a woman who believed the Church’s promise that suffering would lead to everlasting life. I learned to suffer from her, and my memoir is about my lifelong struggle to create my own happiness. To show her self-centered pain, I used a story she told me when I was small:
“My mother said that soon after they returned [from their honeymoon], Dad walked in the door with a strange look on his face. ‘My sister tried to kill herself,’ he blurted. ‘They don’t know if she’ll make it.’ She had planned to run away with her married lover, but the man backed out at the last minute. In despair, Dad’s sister took an overdose of pills. For weeks, her hold on life was tenuous. When she finally pulled through, the whole extended family was still reeling. It didn’t seem right to be going off to Hawaii.” (excerpt from Off Kilter, Pearlsong Press)
I didn’t use the name of my dad’s sister, who was Angela’s mother. But to my surprise and horror, her letter seemed to say she never knew her mother had been unfaithful to her dad. She was now in her seventies and I in my sixties. We weren’t close but I still felt terrible.
The letter was otherwise kind and supportive. “I wish I had known what you were going through as a child,” she wrote. “I would have helped you cope.”
I felt bad for hurting her, but I also remembered Angela criticizing her own daughter-in-law for a suicide attempt. I hoped she’d now be more supportive, knowing what she knew.
I wrote back, apologizing for hurting her. I explained my purpose in including the story in my memoir was to illustrate my mother’s bitterness. I wrote her twice but never got a response. At the next family gathering, she didn’t come near me, and didn’t make eye contact. It could have been worse. To my great relief, her husband gave me a big hug.
Another cousin was pretty harsh when I told her what happened. “It wasn’t your secret to tell,” she wrote in an email.
I didn’t know it was a secret, and never suspected it could still hurt anyone. It happened in the 1930s and all the people had passed on long ago. Angela is in her eighties now, and I don’t know if or when I’ll ever see her again. We were never close. My mother told me she was a spoiled child. But I wonder now if that’s true, along with the other stories she told me.
If I had it to do over, I’d leave that story out. Though I didn’t use my aunt’s name, the family who read my book knew who it was. My dad had only one sister. My hope is that they’ll think twice about judging others after reading it.
No matter how careful we are to avoid hurting people with our writing, sometimes we make mistakes. Just like we do when we interact with people off the page. When we do, we can ask forgiveness. And we can also forgive ourselves. For writers, just like everyone else, are human. And that has to be okay.
Linda C. Wisniewski lives in Bucks County, PA, where she teaches memoir writing and volunteers as a docent at the historic home of author Pearl S. Buck. Her memoir, Off Kilter: A Woman’s Journey to Peace With Scoliosis, Her Mother and Her Polish Heritage has been published by Pearlsong Press.
Thanks for sharing that story. Always wondered where to draw the line and remain truthful.
It’s why I have no memoir — that chance it could hurt someone deeply… or come back on me with the now-utterly-useless “If only I’d known, I would’ve helped” — like an aunt’s, “I feel so sorry for you, dear. I always did.” Great, that fixes everything? Hopefully, my family doesn’t know I have a blog, but I’ve kept much out of that, too.
I know for myself, I’d omit certain details from my memoir because they may be too personal or sensitive. The best solution to cutting those details would be to vaguely summarize them or allude to them with a different anecdote.
I love memoirs and even read “how to write” memoir books, like the one from Mary Karr. These authors tell their stories, as you told yours. What happens to you in your life does not happen in a vacuum. There are other people involved. Your including that bit of information from the 1930s should not be upsetting to anyone and I’m sorry your cousin felt it was wrong of you to include it. IMO the stigma of suicide, or attempted suicide, is cruel. If society was more open about it, as you were in your memoir, some of the taint would fade. And lives might be saved too. Suicidal people must feel so very alone, try to think of your memory of one attempted suicide as uncovering what has too long been seen as a shameful secret.
I appreciate your sensitivity to your cousin’s feelings. I also trust you to have weighed your purpose in including the anecdote against her sense of exposure and found her feelings to weigh more. I find the hardest thing in memoir is to discern what hidden parts of other people’s stories carved so deeply the shape of my own life that they must be included, even if they expose others’ unresolved pain, grief, etc. For what it’s worth, had learning of this affair and suicide from your mother resonated significantly with your own choices and/or set a new course somehow in your life, I would consider it fair to include even given your cousin’s reaction.
You can only leave out so much before the “memoir” becomes a fiction. We have to weigh carefully the balance between the importance of a story of a life and the sensitive feelings of those who would rather push things under the carpet. Of course you cannot put everything into a memoir anyway, but pick out the ones that can be left out and not alter the story in any way – it is a difficult balance.
I did a similar thing in one of my blog posts, by insinuating a former boss of mine had gotten fired instead of quitting. I felt horrible but at the same time felt like I had spoken the truth. And the bottom line was the story was about my journey not hers. She chose to single out that one reference and cast me aside for someone who tells great lies. It’s not a great loss for me but it sure makes me think twice about consequences before making anything public. Good for you for being brave enough to write a difficult truth, despite what it may do to your relationships.
Linda,I guess we never really know how people who are in our memoir will respond. I’m sorry this has been such an unpleasant experience for you. I’m
About to publish my memoir about being the mother of an addicted son and even though I have involved my son from the start, I still have concerns about how he will respond once it’s published. Great discussion. Thanks for sharing such a sensitive topic.
I’d like to know what was accomplished by including—almost as a throwaway—“my mother told me she was a spoiled child” other than a potentially painful comment to a relative expressed in an internationally read blog. To think she might not see it is at best naive. Eighty-something does not mean Neanderthal.