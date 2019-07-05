Chasing Crappiness: One Writer’s Journey

By Liz Melchor

Last Sunday, I went to the track. To run one mile. I was there with everyone from my CrossFit gym. We were timing it to get a baseline. Retest in April. The measurement was supposed to motivate us.

I hate running. Despise it. But okay, I am in. Let’s get better at this thing I hate.

In my heat, I come in dead last. My coach laps me, he finishes a whole three minutes before I do. But it was okay. I wasn’t as concerned with my time as I was with finishing without walking. And I did that—so yay. And even though I was second to last out of forty runners, I swallowed all of my pride, and patted myself on the back for showing up. Go me.

My attitude is admirable: I suck. I don’t care. I show up. And I keep trying. At CrossFit, I call myself “The Turtle.” I’ve been going at least three times a week for three years. I almost never miss. And the gym is how I know those annoying platitudes about consistency breeding success are true. I’ve gotten some big wins (not involving running). A couple years ago I got my first pull-up of my life at thirty-three years old. Today, I did ten pull-ups just for kicks.

And I’m starting an essay about writing with me very slowly running around a track because who I was that morning is who I aspire to be in my writing life. There, I was not a neurotic mess. There, I could fail or suck and keep going. There, I committed even in the face of uncertainty. I managed my imperfection. All of this I could do—at a gym activity. But when it comes to writing—yeah, that is another story.

*

Let’s start with the beginning: my freshman year of college I apply to a creative writing seminar. I wanted to be a writer because it seemed sexy. I could smoke my cigarettes and wax poetic about the deep meaning of life. But really, I wanted to write because a large source of solace since I was a young child had been books. Reading was the closest I had ever felt to another person, the closest that I had felt to being seen, and so I believed that somehow writing could be an extension of that. Writing could abate my loneliness.

And then I got into the seminar. It was the only class I was in that had seniors, the only class that was so small we could all fit into a closet of a classroom, and the only class that had relatively little structure. Just show up and workshop. The whole thing terrified me.

What follows is not the workshop horror story that many writers have. When my first story was on deck, it was discussed in a balanced way. There were some compliments and then these much more self-assured seniors pointed out some places to expand or explore. But confronted with the honest reaction to my own work, I couldn’t bear it. I felt ashamed. They were seeing my work as it was, imperfect. It was unbearable. I thought that if I had any talent then genius would just spew out of me. And obviously that hadn’t happened.

I was too young and naïve to realize the most basic thing: good writing took work. When I had to workshop my next story, I simply didn’t show up to class. And before it ever began, my writing career ended.

It took me ten years to come back. In that time: a stint on Wall Street, a flirtation with becoming a criminal defense attorney, sobriety (the cigarettes went too), hundreds of hours of therapy, and then a few years of graduate school en route to a PhD in clinical psychology until I quit, telling my supervisor who was squinting at me over his rimless glasses, “I don’t want to listen to stories. I want to tell them.”

*

When I arrived at real life, I thought that everything should be that easy, and so when something wasn’t immediately a skill, I would just give it up. Writing had been one of those things. And dating. And athletics. And, you know, basically, life in general.

But after all that time on the therapy couch I had an epiphany: I needed to tolerate being bad at things or my life was going to be very small. I started with small things that didn’t matter to me. It was all about low stakes. I went to a community Reggaeton dance class that the teacher took too seriously, moving the bad dancers to the back line. But she never had to move me—I never tried to dance anywhere else but at the back of the room. Reggaeton then was like the gym is to me now. I went consistently. I sucked. And I got better. My teacher nicknamed me “Booty-pop,” which I think was more a snarky insult than compliment. When I asked her once to affirm my improvement, she responded, “Well, you are consistent. I will give you that.”

And it was while I was on this practice-what-I’m-not-naturally-good-at-and-don’t-care-about kick that I signed up for a nude-figure drawing class where the teacher made us draw without looking at our page. He tried to get us to move away from producing work in search of a praise or criticism. Process not product.

Piles and piles of scribbles later, I realized that to get better at anything I had to tolerate failing over and over again. And this applied across the board. Booty shaking. Running. Drawing. And Writing.

All of my tolerating my own crappiness experiments was making me braver, so I raised the stakes. I signed up for a writing class. And this time I showed up and if my work was crappy, it didn’t mean it wasn’t worth something, because if I was producing, I was working at my craft.

*

The hardest thing to do is the thing you love. The thing that you identify with. I put the sentence, “I am a writer,” on my Tinder profile once in an effort to make it official. To claim the identity. Writing, it matters to me.

There is a tender vulnerability in choosing to do what you feel is your passion. Running. I don’t care. Dancing. Blah. Drawing. Whatever. Writing. Writing—

Writing is the hardest thing I have ever done. Wait, no, tolerating being crappy at writing—that is the hardest thing I have ever done.

__

Liz Melchor is a writer based in Lisbon, Portugal. Her work has appeared in NYMag’s The Cut, The Washington Post, and The Guardian, among others. She is currently working on a book about sobriety.