No, I Don’t Want to Read Your Manuscript
September 6, 2019
By Mary Sojourner
No, I don’t want to read the manuscript of your novel, memoir, musings as a favor and comment on it. No, I won’t give you a few writing tips. No, I won’t blurb your self-published book. No, I don’t want to talk on the phone with you about your book. No, you can’t buy me a coffee so we can chat about your book. You are too late.
I have been a working writer for thirty-four years. I wasn’t able to start my serious writing work till I was forty-five because I was the divorced mother (and full support) of three kids. I chose to not go into academic work because I saw what was happening to good writers trapped in hours and hours, then days and days of reading student writing, good writers who were underpaid and over-worked as faculty, good writers whose words died in that airless atmosphere of low pay and high demands.
I finally gave in two years ago, thanks to the exclusive nature of contemporary publishing, and applied to the local university and local college to teach creative writing. I was told that I don’t have an appropriate degree, despite a resume that includes eight nationally published books, years as an NPR commentator, hundreds of op eds and magazine articles, being featured at national academic writing conferences – and serving as Distinguished Writer in Residence for an Arizona university.
So, no, you who are looking for a volunteer mentor, I won’t work for free. I have done just that for at least thirty years, in the spirit of kinship, in the belief that we needed to help each other, in the spirit of revolutionary literary community principles. Now? I give to my writing.
Mary Sojourner is the author of the short story collections, The Talker and Delicate; three novels: Sisters of the Dream , Going Through Ghosts and 29; the essay collection, Bonelight: ruin and grace in the New Southwest; and two memoirs, She Bets Her Life and Solace. She has written op eds and columns for High Country News, Yoga Journal, Writers on the Range, Matador Network.
Now this one made me smile. I get it. I understand. I still read former (high school) student’s applications to graduate school, and happy to do it. These essays are short.
I have traded readings and I am a good editor of others’ work.
The problem with reading creative writing is that most “new” writers of any age do not want feedback; they want praise.
What a bunch of a-holes. Credit up the wazoo and your not good enough for them. College is so expensive ,its becoming a rackett
I teach in higher-Ed. Sixteens years. You’re applying at the wrong college. Yes, school accreditation has to do with degreed teachers. It’s like being certified as an electrician. But where I teach, Columbia College Chicago, well, they would be pleased to have you. Our model is different. And it’s better. Still, although I understand, please don’t become bitter to the community of writers. I’ve seen it happen far too often and it sucks the soul out of a community that can never afford to be without mentors — at all levels.
IIf you really do want to teach, I highly recommend you teach for older adults. I lead classes for writers age 60 and better, they work hard, they love learning new things, they value life experience more than advanced degrees, and they appreciate their teacher. I do get paid for my work (I am not a volunteer) and it has lead to some paid editing work on the side as well.
Kudos! It’s hard to say no to others in favor of saying yes to your own writing. Currently, I collaborate with a writing partner whose work and critiques I respect. And I provide responses in the classes I take. In both of those scenarios there is give and take and there is structure. But I can envision myself taking your position someday.
Amen, amen, amen. I love how you’re being ‘splained into teaching. Let it go and write your own story! ❤