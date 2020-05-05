Circus Act, a Craft Essay from Beth Kephart

In our latest issue, Beth Kephart asks the incessant questions we’ve all muttered under our breath, wondering if our words matter. She reminds us to quell the questions, the doubts—the wild circuses we create in our minds—and to embrace “the joy we take from the writing itself.” Here is an excerpt from Kephart’s moving craft essay:

Does every author feel this way? Are we all—I’ll use the word—afraid? That no one will care about the books we write? That no one will place their orders at the Indies, that we won’t be invited to (is that the same as being wanted at?) the big alphabet events—NCTE-BEA-ILA. That readers will not stop and ask for us, that no prize giver will consider our fine wares, that the newspaper will not blast our genius?

