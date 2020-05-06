Out of the Iron Cage to Swim, a Craft Essay from Nuala O’Connor 

In honor of a special birthday, Irish writer Nuala O’Connor decided to “pull back from the public side of writing” and refrain from working on a novel in 2020. The current imposed isolation has made it difficult for her to let go of ingrained habits, but she has found inspiration in Virginia Woolf’s books, cabin, and life to remain committed to her initial plan:

One of the happiest afternoons I’ve ever spent was at Monk’s House, Virginia Woolf’s country house in Rodmell, East Sussex. There, I exited our world and stepped into the place where all-is-well. The trees were heavy with pears and the pottery vases in the house heaved with purple salvias. The Woolfs’ painted furniture and lichened statuary seemed to hold pieces of them, and I wandered the property in a transcendent glow, knowing that Virginia had eaten at this table, she had written at that one.

