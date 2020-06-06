Now is not the time for silence, so Brevity‘s website has been modified to acknowledge the importance of this moment in our history, and the crucial struggle now underway:

We at Brevity magazine and the Brevity blog stand in solidarity with the protesters and with the Black Lives Matter movement. We deplore the ongoing police violence toward people of color. We unequivocally stand with those who seek justice and reform through protests across our country and the world.

This is an important time to listen to Black voices, and we invite you to revisit our Fall 2016 special issue on Race, Racism, and Racialization.

We recommend as well the resources that can be found at Campaign Zero and LitHub.

Learn more to become a better ally.

~*~

“If now isn’t a good time for the truth, I don’t see when we’ll get to it.”

~ Nikki Giovanni

