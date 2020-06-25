The Power Of Story: A CNF Webinar

Brevity editor Dinty W. Moore will be offering a one-hour webinar next week, titled The Power of Story: Finding the River of Meaning in Your Memoir or Essay, as part of Creative Nonfiction‘s virtual education program.

The online webinar will examine the craft elements that can transform a memoir or essay from a mere collection of scenes or observations into something powerful, and how writers can create a dynamic, compelling whole greater than the sum of its many parts. The goal, as Langston Hughes writes, is to tell a story that is “older than the flow of human blood in human veins.”

This how-to webinar will allow writers to:

the power of story and discover how locating your “Invisible Magnetic River” will insure that readers stay engaged and curious from beginning to end. LEARN how story can help to solve many of the frustrations and obstacles that can interfere with both writing and revision.

how story can help to solve many of the frustrations and obstacles that can interfere with both writing and revision. DISTINGUISH between a chain of events and a compelling story that contains a dynamic emotional flow.

between a chain of events and a compelling story that contains a dynamic emotional flow. UNDERSTAND that the surest way to make your book or essay one that readers want to read–and, in that way, one that editors want to publish–is to tell a damn good story.

Writers at any level, at the beginning of a project or in the revision process, are welcome.

Wednesday, July 1, 2020

2 pm – 3:15 pm EDT

$20

Advance registration required. REGISTER HERE.

About the instructor: Dinty W. Moore is author of the memoir Between Panic & Desire and the writing guides The Story Cure and Crafting the Personal Essay, among many other books. He has published essays and stories in the Georgia Review, Harper’s, the New York Times Magazine, the Southern Review, and elsewhere. He is founding editor of Brevity, the journal of flash nonfiction, and teaches master classes and workshops across the United States as well as in Ireland, Scotland, Spain, Switzerland, and Mexico.