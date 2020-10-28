Reading: A Non-Linear Journey
October 28, 2020 § 5 Comments
By Ali Solomon
One of the reasons I love holding an actual, printed book is so that I can read it in any fashion I choose. At any given moment, my fingers are bookmarking multiple pages, I’m re-reading favorite passages, skipping to the ending, then flipping backwards to see how the author got there. It’s unconventional, but satisfying (and frequently scoffed at by friends who prefer their literature straightforward and spoiler-free).
See what I mean:
__
Ali Solomon is a teacher and cartoonist from NYC whose work has appeared in The New Yorker, McSweeney’s, WIRED, and The Believer, among other places. Her first book, I am ‘Why Do I Need Venmo’ Years Old, is forthcoming from Running Press in July 2021. Find more of her cartoons on Instagram @alisolomain
An unconventional style indeed. I do this very rarely, but I do do that.
One could say you can do the same with ebooks (bookmark, flip forward or go back), but I’m with you – traditional books for the win.
This is great! Your art is beautiful.
I’ve skipped ahead a few times in books when I got too anxious; I needed to make sure a character was going to be okay, or needed to know what happened to prepare myself for some tragedy. It’s like investing in the actual story was too hard.
I love “real books” for the same reasons. Awesome.
I do this too! But no artist has ever caught me at it…
>