Review of JoAnne Silver Jones’ Headstrong: Surviving a Traumatic Brain Injury

By Sarah White

JoAnne Silver Jones’s Headstrong: Surviving a Traumatic Brain Injury recounts how the author survived an out-of-the-blue assault by a stranger that left her with fractured hands, a severe traumatic brain injury (TBI), and, as she would discover, lingering PTSD. Writing helped her learn to live with the daily challenges of her physical, mental, and emotional wounds. Her book is dedicated to “those kindred spirits who live daily with the consequences and invisibility of TBI and the trauma of random violence” and her message to those kindred spirits—and us all—is, ultimately, “Choose hope.”

I started reading with hope of a window into a supremely difficult experience, but little hope of finding the story well told. I’m a ghostwriter; I recently spent most of a year trying to help a young man write about his recovery from a near-fatal stroke. He had enjoyed creative writing prior to his stroke and by the time we worked together, he had regained his ability to work, counsel stroke survivors, and even run triathlons, but he had not, we found out, recovered his voice as a writer. Page after page he perseverated on the events of the stroke and when he wasn’t repeating himself, he leapt like a goat back and forth over his life story. Frustrated at my inability to be more help, I finally had to refer him to a more seasoned ghostwriter.

Therefore, to me, what Jones has accomplished with Headstrong is astonishing. She tamed her brain—and found meaning in her difficult story.

The first chapters describe the traumatic attack and its immediate aftermath. Flashbacks show how the family dynamics of her childhood shaped her response: Don’t complain, don’t reflect, move on, be strong. “I grew up with secrets and silence, boldness and stoicism,” she wrote. In her Jewish-communist family it was acceptable to rail against injustice in the abstract but unacceptable to speak of one’s own pain.

Here’s what I saw through the window Jones opened into her experience: the very real damage wrought to finances, to relationships, and to self-concept. Undergoing occupational therapy, she realized, “The trauma was becoming a cloak—something I could wrap myself up in, to maintain distance from ordinary life. I cleaved to my identity as the assault victim.” Her psychotherapist diagnosed her with anhedonia—the loss of a sense of pleasure.

Jones regained physical strength in due time. Regaining the ability to experience pleasure took much longer. The impact on her loved ones—wife, daughter, and friends—was significant, and is given its due in the book.

Jones returned to her work as professor but the fight for accommodations for her new disability nearly broke her. “It took some time for me to see … I had become the example of what happens when an attempt is made to contravene power brokers,” she wrote. And yet, her life’s work as an anti-racism teacher and activist was too important to quit.

She discovered she could not use the same coping structures that had worked for her pre-TBI, and so, found new ones; I thought of them as “Projects.” In Jones’s Project of Dogs, she sought emotional support from animals. The first did not work out, but the second did. In the Project of Research, Jones sought to understand the human brain. She hoped knowledge would help her understand and move on. Research did yield some results, but left her always wanting more. Her Project of Writing turned out to be the key that opened the door to a new way of being in the world.

Jones could no longer regulate her emotions, but she could use writing to give them constructive purpose on the page. She began to write in earnest, enrolling in writing workshops and retiring from her job in order to have more time to write. In doing so, Jones achieved what I was never able to with my young stroke victim—lyrical, beautiful writing.

Much of the book is written in a straightforward voice recognizable as the bold stoic she was before the attack. But the power of her storytelling grows as the book progresses. She achieves some brilliant passages. I particularly liked what I’d call a lyric essay on page 194-5 that begins, “There was a shooting today. It happened in Colorado or Kansas, Washington or Maine,” and ends, “All now join our invisible club made up of the legions of us whose lives are shadowed by violence.”

Headstrong succeeds at its purpose: It shines a light on one person’s experience and offers helpful insights to others.

Sarah White provides writing services for individuals, families, businesses, and communities from her home base in Madison, Wisconsin. Typical projects include books, articles, and life histories. She also teaches memoir writing through small-group workshops and one-on-one coaching.