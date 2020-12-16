When Is It Art?

By Diana Wagman

“Person A, say hello.”

“Hello,” I said.

I was speaking into my cell phone and hoping my reception didn’t crap out, as it does sometimes at home. I had signed up to participate for an hour in an odd kind of pandemic theater. Two strangers call a phone number. A robotic voice answers and tells us a story, stopping intermittently to ask us unrelated questions.

“Person B, describe where you’re sitting.”

I found the whole exchange remarkable. I knew nothing about the other participant, not where she lived or what she did. By the end of our conversation, I knew she had a son, but not how old he was. I knew she was wearing a gray sweatshirt, but not her name. Any knowledge I had was the result of her answers to the robot’s very specific questions. She knew alternative, but the same number of odd facts about me. And yet, when we hung up—when the robot hung up on us so we couldn’t exchange anything personal—I felt sad, as if I’d lost a friend.

“Person A, what is the name of someone you love?”

Afterwards, I immediately emailed a woman I know, an actress and long time theater person, and asked if she had heard of this. I told her how moved I was and what a solace the hour had been in these lonely times. It meant so much more than watching a recording of a play on screen.

“It’s not theater,” she said. “Rehearsal. Development. But theater needs an audience.”

I didn’t respond then, but later that evening I decided that I disagreed. Does art need an audience to make it art? In this case, wasn’t I both actor—although I am definitely not an actor—and audience? I was following the story, listening to the robot’s instructions, and learning the few things I did about the other person on the phone. It was at least an audience of one. Maybe two, with the other person listening to my story as well as her own. Maybe three. Hard to tell about the robot.

Did it take more than just me to make it theater? Does art need an audience to make it art? And that made me wonder about a painting that is never seen by anyone except the painter. Is that art? Is a musical composition never heard by anyone except the composer still art? In my own very particular case, if I never publish this book I’ve worked so hard on and no one ever reads it, is it art? Is it less than a book? Am I less than a writer? Does no audience, no reader, no viewer, no listener mean my work is just rehearsal or development?

I tell my students the only difference between me being a writer and them being a writer is that someone has given me some recognition and labeled me a writer. That doesn’t make me a writer. Writing makes me a writer, just as they—my students—are writers if they write. Not if they publish, but if they write.

Painters paint. Musicians play. When art is successful, it makes connections between what we know and what we don’t. It reveals commonality and creates empathy or at least recognition of the other. It pushes the audience (or the reader or the viewer) to expand their thinking. This hour on the phone had done that for me. When my writing is working, it’s doing that for me, whether or not anyone else is reading.

“Person B, do you know how to train a dog?”

The story we heard interspersed between the questions was simple. We—my fellow participant, the robot, and I—were driving down an empty desert road. A few questions later the robot told us the car broke down. We were stranded. No sign of human life in any direction. A couple of questions and then we were told we decided to walk to the nearest gas station. The robot didn’t mention any danger, but as we returned again to the questions I worried that my fellow stranger/actor/audience member would not be able to keep up. For no reason, I imagined her frail and delicate. I was invested in her survival.

I had heard her voice and the answers to her questions. I knew the sound of her hesitating, taking time to think. I knew she had worried about her parents when she was a child, been concerned for them. Maybe that was why I was nervous about her. I didn’t know her. She could have been a bodybuilding firefighter trained in the martial arts and much stronger than I, but these questions, this interchange, and the inherent risk in the desert breakdown tale, made me want to care for her.

The thing I hope for most in my writing is that I make the reader care about my characters.

“Person A, repeat after me: Am I coming into focus?”

Of course most of us write wanting to be read. We act hoping to be watched. We compose wanting to be heard. We paint wanting our work to be seen. We do not create only for ourselves, to keep our work in the closet, but it wouldn’t make it less valid if we did. If we produce work we’re proud of and has accomplished what we set out to do and we never get an audience of thousands, or hundreds, or even more than one, we are still artists. It is still art and we have succeeded.

“If you saw me in a crowd, would you know me?”

“Yes.” Oh yes, I’m sure I would know her anywhere.

“Thank you for participating. Good bye.”

__

Diana Wagman is the author of six novels. Her second, Spontaneous, won the 2001 PEN West Award for Fiction. Her essays and short stories have appeared in The Colorado Review, Electric Literature, and other literary journals, as well as The Los Angeles Times. The theater piece referenced here is written and produced by 600 Highwaymen .