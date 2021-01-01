Inter-Office Memo: Good Work, Writers!

To: Self-Employed Writer

From: The CHFO (Chief High-Five Officer)

Date: January 1, 2021

Subject: You’ve Earned Employee of the Year! Again!

I am writing to congratulate you on the commendable efforts and energy you put into delivering on your 2020 production quota. Nobody here wrote more words on more pages than you. You wrote and rewrote. You edited and edited again. Yes, you really did type this year.

Your ability to keep the volume of rejection letters organized was exemplary. Each one that came in the door was noted and filed, then cancelled out by another submission. Another swing at the piñata. You swatted so many times this past year that your arm has grown thick and strong. There’s new work out there because of it and more to come if you keep at it. Note for 2021: swing with your left for a while to even out the situation.

Thanks especially for your dedication and commitment to attendance. This past year coughed up more challenges than most. You could have sat in the corner, curled in a ball, rocking and humming, but you showed up on a somewhat regular basis instead. For your year of diligent service, I applaud you. I applaud all of the writers out there. You deserve a raise!

____

Windy Lynn Harris writes personal essays, short stories, flash, nonfiction, and novels from her desk in sunny Phoenix, Arizona. Her work has been published in The Literary Review, JMWW, Pithead Chapel, The Sunlight Press, and many other journals. Find her at www.windylynnharris.com.