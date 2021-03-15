Ripping the Seams: On Writing and Quilting
March 15, 2021
By Morgan Baker
I looked over the quilt on my sewing table and sighed. Just as I thought. The rows of squares and rectangles didn’t line up. Time for the seam ripper. With the quilt in my lap, I tore out the stitches I had carefully made a few minutes earlier.
I had designed this quilt for my 25-year-old daughter who moved in with her father and me this past year, with its purples, teals, greens and blues. Ellie has had a terrible pandemic year with a break up and a stalled acting career, and then her grandfather died of Covid. But she’s coming through the other side and to show her how proud I am, I created this quilt. I adapted the pattern from one called “Trip to Kauai,” because I had recently spent almost a year in Hawaii and Ellie had visited frequently. But without clear directions on the adaption, it had been challenging.
Quilting, I’m beginning to see, is a lot like writing. I get excited about a new pattern or essay and I jump in, sometimes too fast, and then invariably, I make mistakes. The corners don’t meet or the sentences don’t follow logically. I sew back to front instead of front to front or I need to take summary and develop into scene. The seams need to be ripped out, or the sentences and paragraphs need to be rewritten and, in some cases, tossed.
Don’t rush your writing, my husband Matt reminds me. Easier said than done. Sometimes I want to finish a project sooner than it’s ready. My enthusiasm gets the better of me, whether it’s a new quilt or section of the memoir, which I think I’ll be working on forever.
Patience doesn’t suit me, but hurrying through a project doesn’t work. Taking short cuts isn’t the best idea. When I brought Ellie’s quilt to the fabric store to find material for the borders, I pointed out to Lynn, one of the generous owners, that the rows weren’t even at the bottom. “Did you pin them before you sewed?” “No,” I answered meekly. Thus, the error of my ways. The fabric had shifted and stretched without the pins. The uneven bottom was payback.
Occasionally, you need to rest and let something sit and set. I might need to leave a quilt laid on the table for a few days while I figure out how to make the new pattern work, or my writing needs to stew in my brain. To my dismay, I may have to admit I really do need to rip the seams apart or rewrite the sentences on which I worked so hard. My pride can’t get in the way. I’ll wait until the quilt is on Ellie’s bed to take joy in my work.
After returning from the quilt store, I pinned the quilt back together and sewed the rows that screamed out at me before. The pinning worked, just like when I replace a weak word with a stronger one, or rewrite a sentence so it has more pop, or maybe replace the passive voice with the active.
Ellie and I spread the quilt on the living room floor, the purples and turquoise greeting us. We tried to even the bottom by trimming. Despite all the work, I wasn’t completely confident of what it would look like when I put on the borders.
Days later, the front of the quilt was finished. After I trimmed and altered, I sewed the borders on while Ellie was at work. She was astonished to see it when she came home. It’s ready for the next step –the batting and back. Then it will be quilted.
My memoir isn’t close to being finished, but I can see more clearly now where different sections fit and how to get from one to the other. I have to take my time and write with intention and even when I think I’ve done a great job, I may have to rip a sentence or two apart and start over. I have to work harder on scenes and less on summary. That’s okay, because the edited version will line up better with the material already there.
Morgan Baker lives, writes and quilts in Cambridge, MA. She teaches at Emerson College and is the managing editor of thebucket.com. She most recently took part in a Rebirth Your Writing Retreat, where her writing got a dusting off. Her work has been published in The Boston Globe Magazine, The Brevity Blog, Cognoscenti, Talking Writing, Under the Gum Tree, The New York Times Magazine (as M. Baker), and thebucket.com, among others. She is at work on a memoir about her time in Hawaii.
I have a much-loved history with sewing projects. As a writer who recently finished my memoir (Twice a Daughter is due out in May), I appreciate Baker’s analogy between sewing and writing. There is such frustration in working on a section–whether it be a quilt or an essay or chapter– only to realize that when you thought you were done, you weren’t.
How exciting about your memoir. I’ll have to look for it. Sounds intriguing. Thanks for reading. Glad you could relate.
Love this! I’m a knitter and face the same challenges, blunders, insights in that craft as in my writing. Right now I’m having to learn a hard technique to finish the sleeves on a sweater. I’m afraid I won’t be able to master it and the sweater will be a bust (or a vest!). Kind of like those heart-in-the-throat writing moments when you know something needs to be fixed but doubt your ability to do it. Thanks for the reminder about the power of patience and persistence.
Good luck with your knitting. I’m sure you’ll figure it out. And no one else knows what the mistakes are, the way we do. Just go for it. Thanks for reading.
How interesting! I recently used the analogy of a patchwork quilt in the MFA class I’m teaching on book and magazine editing. I will share this blog post with my class!
Thanks so much Barbara. Glad this can be of use.
I love this essay. I don’t have the knack or the patience for sewing, but I appreciate a good metaphor. I have a good friend, also a writer, who crafted a beautiful quilt in the same hues you describe, during this COVID year. I admire both of you for your ability and persistence in creating things of tangible beauty. Best wishes as you finish your memoir.
Thanks for reading. I love holding the finished product in my hand. Great satisfaction.
Thank you for offering this analogy. I quilt with batiks, which do not take to ripping out. Instead I spend hours staring at fabric until I am certain, then I cut. I do it again and again—working it out entirely in my head before proceeding. (And I only pin at the end, when joining large sections.) By contrast, I too often just spew words onto a page. I will have to try using my quilting habits as a model for better writing.
I don’t quilt with fabric, but I do spew with words!
!
I liked your analogy of quilting and writing. All so true.
I love this. It’s a hard lesson for me. I haven’t attempted quilting in years but I always wanted to rush through and hold the finished project. Writing is the same. I’m learning to let it sit. Thank you for this lovely reminder.
I woke up this morning with the decision to trash a piece I’ve been working on for weeks. Now I think maybe I should just rip out a few seams and see if that changes anything. Thank you!
I’m a long-time quilter, having learned sitting my grandmother’s side. I love the process, and even have my own long-arm. Sadly, recent circumstances have prevented me from attempting any new projects. I promise myself it will be soon. For now, I am concentrating on my writing and find your parallels between the two crafts very familiar. Thank you for your insights.