To Blog or Not To Blog

By Jeanne Bonner

On a whim this year, when I wrote out my New Year’s resolutions, I decided to add the following intention to the list: Blog for the entire month of February.

I figured I would pick a month with the fewest days to make the task somewhat easier. Finding something meaningful to write every day for a month is in many ways no small undertaking.

But why bother? Who reads blogs?

I don’t know if I even answer those questions. Social media has changed the landscape for other online activity – by essentially elevating the primacy of multi-venue feeds, rather than discrete reading destinations such as blogs.

I only know the blog that I started in 2008 as a shrine to my love of the Italian language has long been the only place I can throw up a quick essay or my take on a new Italian film in such a way as these bits and pieces contribute to a larger whole. I can’t command anyone else to publish my work or accept my niche pitches. But my blog? It has no choice.

So I use it to catalog my interests – and literary projects are chief among those interests. The blog is where I might try out an idea; for example, I decided to write a “letter” to Marie Kondo, defending hoarding because, well, I need a lot of mementos from the places I’ve loved. It’s an appropriate forum for rants or observations plucked directly from my diary, and hence not finished writing that could conceivably be published.

And yet does blogging sap creativity and waste time, both of which I could use to further more significant writing projects?

Surely in February I could have devoted more time to nonfiction essays I’ve been struggling to complete rather than resurrecting a forgotten bit of travel writing, for example, about the 24 incandescent hours I spent in Rome a few years back?

I write primarily to publish creative nonfiction essays. Wouldn’t it have been wiser, if I wanted to exercise my writing muscles, to simply review the laundry list of essay ideas, some of which I’ve begun, or to write well thought-out pitches for articles?

Tough to say. Or maybe a better answer is: yes AND no. In the case of the travel essay about a day I spent in Rome, I’d pitched it to several outlets without success (perhaps because Rome is well-covered in the travel writing space), and then I moved on to other writing. So it was a piece of writing that I had spent a lot of time on, which nonetheless languished unseen and most likely would have continued to do so if I hadn’t shared it on my blog.

And reviewing old posts I’d never published and topics I’d been wanting to broach did inspire me to begin a new series that could be fruitful. I also think one published piece may emerge from the blogging since I felt inspired to tackle a topic I’d only mentioned in passing previously.

Plus, it gave me a project, as I came off a month of teaching an intensive course on memoir during which I’d put aside my own writing. So it felt like a way of jumpstarting my writing.

Moreover, blogging – if done well, and if shared via social media correctly (two ifs that aren’t guaranteed) – can help you gauge interest in a topic. I think, for example, I’d like to use my blog as an incubator for journal bits I could develop into proper essays. One bit: words are almost always at the heart of everything I save and everything I remember.

But deciding to blog is not easy. Indeed, the Hamletian note you hear in this entry’s title is purposeful. There is room to waffle on this topic.

Blogging does provide one bit of writing pleasure: putting a thought out into the world. A series of thoughts, rather. Not just a tweet or a Facebook post. It’s more considered than that.

Some writers have established successful blogs. For example, Jane Friedman has a wonderful blog – and one of the topics she’s discussed there is whether writers should blog. What’s her verdict? “The average author does not benefit much from blogging,” she writes.

And yet she continues to blog and also offers a course on blogging for writers. Key caveat: take the writing seriously on the blog. If it’s ‘lesser’ writing, she says don’t bother. She also says blogging can pay off more for nonfiction writers than novelists.

That said, George R.R. Martin, the man beyond Game of Thrones (the book that inspired the TV series), has a blog. It’s called “Not A Blog,” so there you go. He updates it regularly with small bits of writing that feel maybe not expansive or developed enough for an article.

So to blog or not to blog? Ah that is the question. And perhaps it begets other questions: Do you have another way to write regularly in a low-stakes environment? Do you post long strings of thought on Facebook or to Instagram? Or maybe you prefer sites like Medium.

As for me, I will continue to blog because I have a blog. Because I like to track a particular activity – my Italian language engagement – through blogging and I take advantage of the platform to also publish writing about other interests. Essentially, when you come to my blog, you’re around my table. And while other people would serve you a meal there, I’d like to serve you my writing.

___

Jeanne Bonner is a writer and literary translator whose essays have been published by The New York Times, Catapult, Longreads, Literary Hub and CNN Travel. She won the 2018 PEN Grant for the English Translation of Italian literature for her translation-in-progress of Mariateresa Di Lascia’s Passaggio in Ombra. You can find her blog at http://ciambellina.blogspot.com.