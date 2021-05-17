Brevity’s New Issue & Expanded Teaching Resources

Brevity’s 67th issue launches this morning, with startling flash essays from Beth Ann Fennelly, David Mura, Irina Dumitrescu, Abigail Thomas, Bret Lott, Elizabeth Dodd, Pam Durban, Amy Monticello, Carrie Jade Williams, Cameron Steele, Joe Plicka. Yi Shun Lai, Sabrina Hicks, Sarah Ebba Hansen, and L.I. Henley, and stunning photos from essayist Dinah Lenney.

In our craft section, Karen Babine explores how she finds friction in odd objects, Beth Kephart offers insights for writing about our childhood homes, Heidi Seaborn illustrates persona by becoming Marilyn Monroe, and Heather Walmsley recommends freeing our minds through movement.

And two exciting announcements:

We’ve launched an expanded Resources for Teaching section on our main website. Helpful new resources will roll out all of this week on the blog.



and in just a few short weeks Brevity is moving to Philadelphia. See you along the Schuylkill.