Expanded Classroom Resources: Teaching With The Best of Brevity

We’ve just launched an expanded Resources for Teaching Brevity section on our main website and each day this week we are featuring highlights here on the Blog. You can visit the menu page to see all of our new teaching resources or start your tour at Teaching With The Best of Brevity.

Our Teaching With The Best of Brevity section offers an array of pedagogical resources, including:

– Zoë Bossiere’s discussion of using Brevity’s flash anthology in her first year writing classes (along with a syllabus and “Four Exercises in Concision and Revision”)

– A collaborative essay from South Dakota’s poet laureate Christine Stewart and her brilliant nonfiction students

– Suggested classroom approaches for widely-taught Brevity essays such as Brian Doyle’s “Imagining Foxes,” Roxane Gay’s “There are Distances Between Us,” and Jill Christman’s “The Sloth.”

–Various Best of Brevity authors discussing the origins of their flash essays, with Brenda Miller, Joey Franklin, Lee Martin, Amy Butcher, Jill Talbot, and Heather Sellers

– and video resources as well.

We will be rolling out new features in the weeks and months to come, so be sure to check in regularly as you plan your upcoming semesters.

And if you use Best of Brevity in your teaching and have a resource to add, please let us know.