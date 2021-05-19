Expanded Classroom Resources: Strategies for Teaching Flash Essays

We’ve just launched an expanded Resources for Teaching Brevity section on our main website and each day this week we are featuring highlights on the Blog. You can visit the menu page to see all of our new teaching resources or start your tour at Strategies for Teaching Brevity Essays.

Our Strategies section offers teachers an array of pedagogical resources, including:

– Advice on using Brevity to teach Diversity including issues of Race, Racism, and Anti-Racism, Experiences of Gender, and Experience of Disability.

– Discussion of how flash essays can best be used in a range of writing courses (from Amy Monticello, Frances Backhouse, and Kelly Kathleen Ferguson).

– Brevity founder Dinty W. Moore on the rise of flash nonfiction as a genre, what make the flash genre unique, and how it manages to convey so much truth—when done well—in so few words.

– Lia Purpura’s classic examination of all things small and artful, “On Miniatures.”

–Author Jill Talbot sharing the multiple revisions that led to the final form of her Brevity essay “Stranded.”

– and a host of other useful resources for writing, teaching, and publishing flash.

We will be rolling out new features in the weeks and months to come, so be sure to check in regularly as your plan your upcoming semesters.

And if you use Best of Brevity in your teaching and have a resource to add, please let us know.