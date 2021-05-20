Expanded Classroom Resources: Prompts for Teaching The Flash Essay

We’ve just launched an expanded Resources for Teaching Brevity section on our main website and each day this week we are featuring highlights here on the Blog. You can visit the menu page to see all of our new teaching resources or start your tour at Prompts for Teaching the Flash Essay.

Our Prompts for Flash Essays section offers:

– A prompt as simple as this: “Give directions or instructions to somebody you know, somebody you love, about something that’s important to you.” (Dinah Lenney)

– The twin prompts of writing “your grubbiest experience” and describing “the textures of your childhood” (Eliza Fogel)

– A prompt asking you to research an unknown ancestor (or walk around a cemetery.) (Sonja Livingston)

– A prompt that encourages students to “keep an eye on their own peripheral images and involuntary memories” in order to write an associative essay. With a nod to the boxes of Joseph Cornell. (Alison Townsend)

– A lyric essay prompt asking students to record one overheard snippet of conversation each day for a week, “more if something catches the ear,” and then transform their fragments into an experimental flash. (Sally Ashton)

– A prompt to “write a letter that you can never send or will never send—to someone with whom you are not in touch, or who has passed, or to whom the ability to speak at a certain level or pitch has faded… A brief essay in the form of a letter, a direct address, a wish.” (Sejal Shah)

