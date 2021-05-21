Brevity’s Expanded Teaching Resources and Search Options

May 21, 2021 § Leave a comment

We’ve just expanded the Resources for Teaching Brevity section on our main website and each day this week we are featuring highlights. You can visit the menu page to see all of our new teaching resources or hop on over to check out these three new pages:

Searching Brevity Essays by Craft Element

Searching Brevity Essays by Mode

Searching Brevity Essays by Topic

We will be rolling out new features in the weeks and months to come, so be sure to check in regularly as your plan your upcoming semesters.

And if you use Brevity in your teaching and have a resource to add, please let us know.

