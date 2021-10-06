Writing as Subversive Activism

By Sarah Wells

I write for an online news media site that is geared toward connecting the evangelical Christian community to issues of climate change and the environment. Seriously, this is a real mission, I’m not pulling your leg. Because of how politicized the subject of climate change has tended to be, and how aligned (mysteriously and strangely) this particular population is to a particular political party, it is completely ineffective to preach the gospel of environmentalism to this large group of Americans. Forget your research and climatologists, forget your weather reports, forget the latest hurricane or flood or fire or drought. None of that is going to work. Fake news. Misinformation. Liberal media. Get out of here with all of that academia.

I’ve also written two family Bible devotionals, one that’s out already and one that’s coming in 2022. These two books are largely guides to developing a deeper understanding of and appreciation for the Bible, a text that evangelical Christians hold near and dear to their hearts, but often lack much holistic and historic knowledge. They don’t typically know the relationship between the Old Testament and New, for instance, or the difference in the purpose of Leviticus vs. the Psalms vs. Revelation. Even though Christians LOVE the Bible, they aren’t often taught the cultural and historical context, and because of this, the message in many of the teachings of Jesus is missed or worse, misunderstood, or even worse, manipulated for power and political gain. These two devotional books I’ve written are intended for parents to use to guide their children in loving and engaging with their sacred text with a more cultural and historical perspective.

Since you’ve stuck with me this long, let me confess something to you. This is not the work I set out to do when I left my MFA program.

I love the essay, and I love poetry, and I love fiction, and I still write these things with the same passion and enthusiasm and delight that I have ever since I first learned there was such a thing as an essay or a poem or a novel. I write them with my faith infused, subtly and sometimes overtly, because my spiritual life is a central component of my regular ol’ walking in the woods and making dinner for my family life.

But guess who isn’t really reading a lot of essays and poetry and fiction (that isn’t shelved in the Religion section)? I bet you guessed it!

So here’s the deal (as Joe Biden would say). If you’re going to affect change and connect with people in a foreign country, you have to speak the native language. People who are not Christians or who were not raised in a religious home are baffled by the evangelicals. Trust me, I am also so often baffled, enraged, traumatized, and depressed by evangelicals (and, frankly, lots of people groups, but I’m still clinging fiercely to that whole “love thy neighbor” commandment). I’m baffled at their vaccine hesitancy. I’m baffled by their pro-life pro-death-penalty pro-gun positions. I’m baffled by their love of the Creation story and disdain for science. I’m baffled at their embrace of “love the Lord your God with all your heart, soul, mind and heart” and the way they shake free of “love your neighbor as yourself.”

Despite my bag of bafflement, it’s so much easier to have a conversation with a person when you are using shared vocabulary. The vocabulary I share with this audience is the Bible.

Let me tell you with all earnestness that the teachings of Jesus have had a profound effect on my life, and even though I am not an evangelical anymore, the Bible has been my go-to book. It is strange. It is complex. It is, like its primary readership, baffling. And in its strange, complex, baffling way, it is beautiful. There are people who go to Thoreau or Dickinson or Faulkner or some other writer as their sacred place and always find something new, but for me, the Spirit moves most when I’m digging into this ancient text.

Just like any text, if you lack the background needed to appreciate that book or essay or poem, the Bible can just stay confusing, or it can turn into an idol we point to as the Be-All-End-All when we only opt to read a couple verses and pin those platitudes onto our bulletin boards. When someone hands you a Bible and says, “This is the most important book you’ll ever read,” but fails to give you any information whatsoever about why this book is the way it is, how it was written over the course of 1,200 years or more, that it was assembled at least three hundred years after the last sections of it were written, with thousands of different translations in hundreds of different languages… well, if someone does that, you are going to find your favorite Proverb and pin it on your bulletin board and be done with the rest.

Literature and philosophy, and even religion, have a long history of questioning and exploring what it is that makes us human. But for some reason—fear, ignorance, power, whatever—evangelical Christianity lopped off the curiosity, questioning, and even doubting wing of belief and has insisted for quite some time now on a faith that saves us from some hell after earth but does very little to help us stand the hell that can be here on earth. It tends to deliver salvation from a fiery afterlife while skipping the whole bringing the “kingdom of heaven here” part.

Which is why I spend a lot of my time writing what I write. It is a subversive activism, the kind of subversive activism employed throughout the Scriptures by great big God himself, to undermine power and authority and reach the oppressed, touch the untouchables, feed the hungry, serve the poor, etc. We cannot change the minds of those who oppose us using foreign tongues. But we can teach, influence, and redirect by opening the very object of our shared adoration—the Bible—and showing how our shared language actually cares about the same things that have gotten so politicized, including the earth, including the poor, including the oppressed, including the refugee, including the sick and the vulnerable, including the widow, including the orphan, including you, even including great big crazy religious lady me.

There’s risk involved. Some people you hope to reach (like teacherlady and the 95 people who found her review of the devotional helpful) will still not be your audience. That’s okay. Maybe it’s just not their dialect. Maybe they’re just somewhere else on the path.

At the end of the day, this still stands: If you’re trying to sway the minds of a particular audience, you have to know what matters to them, and talk in terms they care about. This is marketing 101, by the way. What father, after all, when his son asks for bread will give him a stone? (Psst. That’s in the Bible.)

Maybe, through this shared language, we’ll get something done for good.

Sarah M. Wells is the author of The Family Bible Devotional: Stories from the Bible to Help Kids and Parents Engage and Love Scripture. Volume 2, about the Gospels, will be released in February 2022. Her memoir, American Honey: A Field Guide to Resisting Temptation will be published in early 2022. She is also the author of two collections of poems, Between the Heron and the Moss and Pruning Burning Bushes; a chapbook of poems, Acquiesce; and a novella-length essay, The Valley of Achor, available on Kindle. Sarah’s work has been honored with four Pushcart Prize nominations, and six of her essays have been listed as Notable Essays in The Best American Essays. She is a 2018 recipient of an Ohio Individual Excellence Award from the Ohio Arts Council. Sarah earned her BA in Creative Writing and MFA in Creative Nonfiction from Ashland University. Sarah is a regular contributor to Root & Vine News and God Hears Her, a blog for women, from Our Daily Bread, and writes marketing content for Spire Advertising. She resides in Ashland, Ohio with her husband, Brandon, and their four children, Lydia, Elvis, Henry, and Izzy (their Westie).